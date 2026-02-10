Pedestrian killed in Brooks Street accident

(Missoula Current) Missoula Police Department responded to a fatal crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Saturday near the Brooks Street and Fairview Avenue.

According to investigators, preliminary information indicates a 50-year-old male was driving a sedan southbound on Brooks Street as he approached the intersection with Fairview Avenue.

A 71-year-old male pedestrian was crossing Brooks Street eastbound within the crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle.

Missoula Fire Department personnel were on scene prior to officers’ arrival and were providing medical aid. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones impacted by the fatal crash over this past weekend, and we extend our condolences during this difficult time," MPD said in a statement.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with responding officers. No arrests have been made at this time. Officers, fire and medical personnel, and MPD accident investigators responded to the scene. A full fatal crash investigation was conducted.

The investigation is ongoing pending further review of evidence. No additional information is available at this time.