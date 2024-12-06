County extends phasing deadline for Butler Creek subdivision

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A Missoula Valley subdivision approved 30 years and remains unfinished was dusted off on Thursday when Missoula County approved an extension to the project's phasing deadlines.

The Circle H Ranch subdivision was approved in 1994 with 76 residential lots on 825 acres off Butler Creek Road and Interstate 90. It also includes a 90-acre equestrian park and a conservation easement.

While the first phase was filed and most of the lots have now been sold, the developer plans to roll phase two and three together with a phasing deadline now set for late 2027.

Andrew Weigand with the Circle H Investment Group said they'll soon be out of developed lots in the first phase and are ready to move the rest of the project forward.

“We're seeing increased demand in Circle H Ranch for these developed lots,” he said. “With the increased demand, we're looking at only 3 developed lots left of what we acquired in Phase 1. That's the main driver in looking to extend Phase 3.”

The new owners purchased the subdivision and development rights in 2015. They also purchased the adjoining West Point subdivision.

Jamie Erbacher with WGM Group said the developers have been working to finish the infrastructure requirements at the West Point project. As a result, they were unable to meet the current deadline for Circle H.

“They have been working on the West Point phases and the infrastructure is all complete,” she said. “Now that Phase 1 infrastructure is complete in West Point, they feel they can focus on Circle H.”

Between 2015 and this year, the project had sold seven of the 10 developed lots acquired with the purchase of Circle H. But more recently, sales have increased to the point that work on the final phase can move forward.

“Really, it deals with building infrastructure and being able to do that in a way that's economically feasible for the developer,” Erbacher said the requested extension.