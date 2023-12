Photos of the new Butterfly House in Missoula

William Munoz

After years of planning and millions of dollars raised in fundraising, the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium opened this month.

With a tropical greenhouse filled with butterflies from around the world and an exhibit area featuring a wide array of insects, arachnids, millipedes, centipedes, and crustaceans, the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium provides a truly unique Montana experience.

Hallee Olsen feeding the Mantises in the morning. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Hallee Olsen feeding the Mantises in the morning. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

(William Munoz/Missoula Current) (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Butterfly Chrysalis. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Butterfly Chrysalis. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Mexican Bluewing, Neotropical (Southern Mexico, Central and South America). (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Mexican Bluewing, Neotropical (Southern Mexico, Central and South America). (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Great Yellow Mormon, Asia. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Great Yellow Mormon, Asia. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Great Mormon, Asia. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Great Mormon, Asia. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Walking stick adult and juvenile. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Walking stick adult and juvenile. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

(William Munoz/Missoula Current) (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Small Postman, Neotropical (Southern Mexico, Central and South America). (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Small Postman, Neotropical (Southern Mexico, Central and South America). (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Owl Butterflies feeding on fruit (Mexico, Central and South America). (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Owl Butterflies feeding on fruit (Mexico, Central and South America). (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Leopard Lacewing, Asia. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Leopard Lacewing, Asia. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

How many Owl Butterflies can you see? (William Munoz/Missoula Current) How many Owl Butterflies can you see? (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Lead Horticulturalist Rob Taylor watering the wall hanging plants. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Lead Horticulturalist Rob Taylor watering the wall hanging plants. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

A hermit crab at the Butterfly House and Insectarium. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) A hermit crab at the Butterfly House and Insectarium. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Butterfly House and Insectarium. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Butterfly House and Insectarium. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...