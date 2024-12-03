Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Citing public safety and the need for accountability, the Missoula City Council on Monday night banned camping in public parks and opened the door for violators to be cited by law enforcement.

The decision, which came after several hours of debate and public comment, amends a decision adopted by City Council in June, which originally set a “time, place and manner” in which the unhoused could camp in parks.

“Government isn't equipped for every possible situation, either technically or financially,” said council member Amber Sherrill. “The vast majority of our community doesn't want people camping in parks, and neither do I. It creates conflicts and safety issues for both the campers and park users.”

The original June ordinance came in response to concerns that Missoula's two shelter's were at times overcrowded or couldn't accommodate certain members of the homeless population. As a result, City Council authorized camping in “authorized” public parks between set hours.

But since then, residents near the parks have reported a range of problems including a rise in crime, drug paraphernalia and feces, and a general concern for children. Advocates of Monday's ordinance change said parks are a public resource and should be safe for public use.

“These are meaningful changes that will make sure the people who have come to us by the hundreds with this issue (know) that it's truly addressed going forward,” said council member Bob Campbell. “People cringe at tax increases year and after year. If we're going to have tax increases like this, they in turn want to be able to use their parks.”

As the prohibition on camping in parks goes into effect, the City Council left most of the original ordinance intact. That includes language allowing safe parking and temporary camping in areas “deemed feasible, practical and in the public interest.”

The city will also continue to coordinate a range of support programs with service providers, maintain trash collection and provide lockers for the unhoused, including those at the Missoula Public Library.

Establishing an authorized camp site also remains on the table. But doing do will require funding and a partnership with a service provider willing to take on the task.

“I would love to have an authorized camp site if we had a partner to run it that has the expertise and experience to do so,” said Sherrill. “I know it's currently being discusses and reviewed and I appreciate those nonprofits working on this in addition to the services they provide to our community every day.”

But Sherrill and a majority of council members also acknowledged the financial realities of the situation. The state over the past five years has made cuts to mental health and addiction support, requiring local taxpayers to foot the bill.

But as taxes increase year over year, the public's appetite for funding some services may be dwindling. Council member Gwen Jones said the challenge may get worse as the Legislature convenes next month and targets “local spending.”

“What we heard from a lot of different folks tonight is that we need to provide more services. But we don't have the resources to do much more. We're heading into an era in which we're going to have less and less resources,” said Jones. “The city is really trying to be creative in doing as much as we can with not a lot. Folks need to be talking to their legislators.”

Council members Daniel Carlino and Kristen Jordan took issue with Monday night's ordinance change, saying it only served to hurt those most in need. Carlino offered a number of amendments, from waiving citations to passing the cost of required garbage cleanup on from the responsible camper to the city.

Most of the amendments failed.

“This is a big waste of money,” Carlino said. “I don't think history will look kindly on you all for making decisions like this. Criminalizing homelessness just makes things way worse.”

While Carlino's amendments didn't pass, several other council members pushed for a measure directing the city to compile and distribute an “urban camping resource guide.” The publication will include locations for trash disposal, storage, needle drops, public facilities and a list of available services.

“It's a way of ensuring that housed and unhoused members of our community know where to go when they need something,” said council member Mirtha Becerra. “We owe it to everyone to know where they can find the services they need. It doesn't make the city responsibility for the provision of those services.”