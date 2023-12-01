Ward 6 candidate convicted in Missoula court in 2003

This story has been updated with a full, unedited reply by Sean McCoy.

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A candidate for City Council who remains in a tie with the incumbent was arrested in Missoula in 2002 and charged with felony endangerment that wasn't disclosed during the campaign.

Sean Patrick-McCoy, who is challenging council member Sandra Vasecka for the Ward 6 seat, was convicted and found guilty in Missoula District Court for deliberately endangering the lives of firefighters by roping himself to a logging truck and rappelling off the Madison Street Bridge.

On Friday, he said he was later given a deferred sentence and completed probation.

During his trial, covered by the Missoulian in February 2003, former Missoula County Attorney Fred Van Valkenburg accused McCoy of placing the lives of firefighters at risk.

According to records, McCoy and a group of fellow “Earth First” members stopped a fully loaded logging truck in June 2002 as it was attempting to cross the Madison Street Bridge. As others distracted the driver, McCoy placed ropes on the truck and lowered himself over the bridge, where he intended to hang a banner claiming “Globalization Kills Our Forests.”

However, during the stunt, the banner tangled in the ropes and firefighters had to respond both on the bridge and in the Clark Fork River, which was “pounding” with runoff.

Van Valkenburg accused the protesters of crossing the line by hijacking the logging truck, dropping over the bridge and placing the lives of firefighters at risk during the rescue.

"This was an outrageous stunt," Van Valkenburg was quoted telling jurors. "Sean McCoy and the Earth First! crowd are taking this too far. They put firefighters' lives at risk with their little stunt."

McCoy was jailed and held on $70,000 bail. On Friday, he said the whole event resulted in a deferred sentence. He described the story of his past record as "sensational journalism."

"The protest and conviction here in Missoula is really straight forward," McCoy said Friday. "I was protesting a salvage sale in the Bitterroot, we did a banner hang on the Madison Street Bridge where we anchored off to a logging truck and repelled over the side of the bridge. Went to trial, got convicted, got a deferred sentence, did four years on probation, and ultimately filed the final paperwork, which entered a not guilty plea.".

A second arrest

According to newspaper records, McCoy also traveled to the Twin Cities in 2009 to serve as a volunteer street medic but was instead arrested for protesting the Republican National Convention. Upon arrest, he was carrying rocks in his pocket, according to reports.

During the trial, covered by the Pioneer Press, McCoy faced misdemeanor charges of unlawful assembly, obstructing traffic and fleeing police. Protesters were painted by prosecutors as anarchists who encouraged others to “swarm, seize and stay” in an attempt to disrupt the convention.

McCoy's campaign website said he began attending college at Lewis and Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho, in 2003 before transferring to the University of Montana in 2006. However, he doesn't disclose his 2002 arrest in Missoula nor the 2003 conviction, and it never surfaced during the campaign.

McCoy currently serves at the president of the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board and has served on the board of the Missoula Farmers Market since 2014. He remains in a tie for the Ward 6 seat and, under state law, the Missoula City Council will pick a winner.

The vote is scheduled for Monday night.

On Thursday, he told the Missoula Current that his activism and other experiences made him the right choice for the Ward 6 seat.

“I believe that my experiences in the military, fighting wildland fire, college, activism, farming, serving on boards, being a stay-at-home dad, and having spent my life in service to my community gives me a unique background that offers leadership qualities and the capacity to be a force for positive change within the city council,” he said.

He added, “My hope would be to draw on that background and my abilities to create coalitions and find common ground so that we can address the various issues facing our city. If we are going to make headway on the issues we face then our city government must start working in concert more.”

McCoy said the tie vote with Vasecka has placed the City Council in an untenable position that no one wanted. He called it a less-than-desirable outcome.

“I also think it's important for council members to use the resources they have available to look at my background. I have several decisions and meetings as the Planning Board president to reference, as well as all the information generated over the last year of campaigning that council members can reference to gain a better understanding of my position on issues and who I am,” he said.

Sean Patrick Mccoy's full statement