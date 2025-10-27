Viewpoint: Carlino dedicated to work and service

Nick Johnson

I have lived with Daniel Carlino for two years as his roommate. I can assure he is a kind and upstanding person. During this time he has come to be one of my close friends. He is a clean, conscientious, and incredibly respectful roommate.

As my city councilman, he is constantly fighting for the renters, homeless, and working class Missoulian and tirelessly works to make Missoula an even better place to live.

For the last five months I have seen Daniel leave our house to go door to door. He has knocked on every single door in our city council ward, because it is important to him to hear what people care about. While other city council candidates pay others to do this door knocking, he continues to show up every single day to do it himself.

When he’s not knocking doors, he’s working his job as an aide to a disabled man, and he shows up to that work with the same steadfastness and positive attitude as he does to city council. He has never come home and complained about any of the work he does, he is truly grateful to serve.

His background and day to day life looks more like the average Missoulian than the other candidates. At the end of the day, I want my elected officials to engage with the public and truly know our pains, wants, and needs, and I can’t think of a better person for this council position than Daniel Carlino.