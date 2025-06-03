City names new chief of Missoula Fire Department

(Missoula Current) A Spokane Valley fire chief was named chief of the Missoula Fire Department on Tuesday, just as the local agency looks to build and open its sixth station.

Chief Lonnie Rash will replace Gordy Hughes, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

“His proven leadership, innovative approach, and deep commitment to public service make him a strong fit for this role,” Mayor Andrea Davis said in a statement. "I want to thank Chief Gordy Hughes for his many years of dedicated service and for helping move the Missoula Fire Department in a great direction. I’m confident that Chief Rash will build on that momentum while honoring the culture, professionalism, and excellence that define MFD.”

Rash has served as chief of Spokane County Fire District 8 since 2020. He brings more than 25 years of fire service experience, serving the last 10 years in department leadership positions. He is currently leading development of a new $6.3 million fire station and renovation of another station.

In a press release, the city said Rash's experience ranges from emergency operations and labor relations to capital funding and facility planning.

Rash is a Montana native who grew up in Bozeman. He steps into the role just after Missoula voters approved a new fire levy and funded the construction of Station 6. The location search for the station continues, though portions of the new fire company have slowly been hired.

“To me, the Missoula fire chief role is an opportunity to serve – by empowering others, advancing a shared vision and building on the department’s strong foundation,” Rash stated. “What excites me most about this opportunity is how closely Missoula fire’s priorities align with my personal values and leadership philosophy.”

Rash represents Davis' first new appointment to the city's leadership team. Rash will begin work in Missoula the week of July 7, following the retirement of Chief Gordy Hughes on June 30.

The Missoula City Council must confirm the appointment.