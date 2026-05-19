City approves Midtown Commons

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Calling it a model of infill development, the Missoula City Council on Monday night officially approved several agreements tied to a $100 million mixed-use housing project in Midtown.

Dubbed Midtown Commons, the project is expected to begin construction this year and will deliver up to 250 housing units in a blend of housing types. It also includes a 1.6-acre park, a key street extension and new commercial opportunities.

The project's condos are slated for an early development phase and are expected to sell in the $350,000 range, below the market's median price.

“These are quality price points and the types of housing that Midtown has been screaming for,” said council member Mike Nugent.

Monday's action included two sales agreements between the city and Miramonte Companies. The latter will purchase two city-owned lots totaling 15 acres for $7.9 million – the same amount the city spent when it purchased them.

The agreements passed on a 10-2 vote, with council members Kristen Jordan and Bob Campbell in opposition.

“At the end of the day, we're back to net zero,” said council member Stacie Anderson. “I think there's been a lot of conflated numbers going around.”

Council also approved a development agreement tied to the project. It passed on a 10-3 vote with council members Sean McCoy, Jordan and Campbell in opposition. The city shouldn't be involved in real estate matters, they said, adding that the project lacked taxpayer guarantees.

But city officials said the agreement will achieve a number of city goals, including housing, connectivity and park space. It's also expected to catalyze development in the Midtown district, which remains a relic of the 1970s.

“This project is not just one thing. It's trying to achieve a lot of city goals, housing foremost,” said Annette Marchesseault, project manager with the Missoula Redevelopment Agency.

An illustrative rendering of Midtown Commons. An illustrative rendering of Midtown Commons. loading...

The project has been debated now for several months, with some neighborhood opponents critical of what they see as a lack of affordability and insufficient park space.

The issues lingered on Monday.

“We have sacrificed a huge amount of our precious valley floor to commercial,” said Suzette Dussault. “Do not continue this. This is not affordable, and it's not human scale.”

But others supported the project, saying it will deliver housing, bring new economic opportunities and develop a key parcel that has sat vacant for decades.

Funding from Midtown Commons will also help subsidize Franklin Crossing, a deed-restrict housing project nearby. Tyson O'Connell of United Housing Partners and the Franklin Commons developer, praised the city's “mosaic” approach to the Midtown project.

“As part of the housing task force, I heard robust discussion from community leaders on how the city should stop doing business as usual by trying to get everything on every site, and to adopt a strategic approach that accomplishes mixed housing and economic development,” he said. “A lot of communities aren't doing that yet in Montana, even though they have a housing crisis too.”