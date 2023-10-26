City Council candidate Questionnaire: Ward 4 Alan Ault
The Missoula Current sent a candidate questionnaire to all City Council candidates ahead of the General Election in November. Below is the response from Ward 4 council candidate Alan Ault.
1. While this is a non-partisan race, how do you align politically?
2. What do you see as the top issues facing the city at this point in time?
Taxes, homeless, crime, traffic
3. What would you bring to the table to resolve your top issue?
4. Do you support funding police and fire, and how would you help them gain the resources they need to do their job?
5. In what way do you support local businesses, both big and small?
6. The city is facing a budget crisis. How would you address it?
7. What areas would you cut to help the city balance it's budget next fiscal year?
8. How would you help address homelessness, and how does personal accountability come into play?
9. How can the City of Missoula play a stronger role in supporting businesses and growing jobs?
10. How would you support housing development in Missoula without turning to subsidies like the Affordable Housing Trust Fund?