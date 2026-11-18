Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) In a push for transparency, the Missoula City Council on Wednesday took steps to require current and future elected officials in city government to complete a business disclosure statement and reveal any other conflicts of interest.

The change to city code would require the mayor – whether elected or appointed – and members of the City Council to maintain a list of disclosures, including broader membership in groups or boards, and any property holdings within the Missoula land-use planning area. The disclosure would be required of candidates as well.

The change would also require them to disclose any potential conflicts of interests at public hearings. Council member Bob Campbell, who sponsored the measure, called it a push for greater transparency.

“It really comes down to each individual and how specific they want to be with their relationship with businesses, with personal property, with real-estate holdings,” Campbell said. “Public disclosure helps protect us as legislatures at the local level by getting that information out there and making us more aware of what potential conflicts may arise.”

Elected officials are already governed by ethical standards within state law. But at the local level, the disclosure of property holdings, business ties or ownership, and membership in outside organizations or boards aren't generally required.

While individuals generally offer such things up when a conflict of interest arises, the proposed change to city code would make such disclosures a requirement.

“The person responsible for vetting the form is the person signing the form,” Campbell said. “You have to feel comfortable in that the information you're putting out there or not putting out there is relevant.”

The proposed change drew unanimous support from council members, though a proposed amendment limiting the disclosure of property to the Missoula land-use planning area kindled broader debate.

On that front, most agreed that ownership of property outside of Missoula wasn't relevant to their job as local officials. And while such things may spark the public's curiosity, it matters little to politics within the City of Missoula, which has no jurisdiction beyond its boundaries.

“I want us to strike a good balance between making sure the things that could come before council are disclosed but not unintentionally setting a council member up for not disclosing something that isn't relevant to service on the City Council,” said council member Mike Nugent. “We only have jurisdiction in the City of Missoula.”

But council member Kristen Jordan disagreed, suggesting that ownership of property, regardless of its location, should be a point of disclosure.

“When council members own multiple properties, it can affect their decision-making capacity at the local level,” Jordan said. “We shouldn't be afraid to acknowledge that perhaps we own properties across the state. For clarity and to hold each other accountable, I really want to know what properties my colleagues own across the state.”

Other members of council noted that property ownership is already a matter of public record. However, they agreed that property holdings with the Missoula planning area should be disclosed and easily reviewed by the public.

“I think reference to the Missoula land-use area is a good boundary. What's beyond it may be curios, but not relevant,” said council member Gwen Jones.

“There's a lot of things the public might want to know about us. Some of that is relevant to our decision making and some of it is not,” added council member Amber Sherrill. “But the argument being made for a statewide level, I don't think that's as relevant to the work we do here. I don't think it's relevant for conflicts of interest.”