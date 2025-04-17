City Council incumbents, mayor announce re-election bid

(Missoula Current) The political landscape for municipal government began to take shape on Thursday with several incumbent members of City Council announcing their bid for re-election, along with the mayor.

The filing period opened on Thursday and one newcomer had announced their intention to run. The filing deadline closes on June 6.

Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis, who won election in 2023 to complete former Mayor John Engen's term, is looking to serve a complete four-year term.

In a statement, Davis said the city is making progress on key issues including public services, housing and the economy.

“The beauty of local government is that it directly impacts our lives every day, from delivering clean water to our homes and places of business to partnering together to create more economic opportunities,” Davis said. “We are uniquely positioned to guide the change we want and need together.”

Among her first-term accomplishments, Davis named the recently adopted land use plan, enhanced fire services and affordable housing, including nearly 50 income-qualified units under construction on Scott Street.

The city is currently working to reform its zoning and building codes, which is expected to free the housing market from a number of existing barriers. Davis has championed code reform, as has Mike Nugent, who represents Ward 4 on City Council.

Nugent also named housing as a focus in his bid for re-election. He currently chairs the Land Use and Planning Committee.

“In the next year, Missoula will bring to market the largest permanently affordable homeownership land trust community in the state, a project he has been involved in since his first days on the council,” Nugent's announcement stated. “He has worked tirelessly to modernize Missoula’s housing and development regulations, striving to ease the burden on working-class families.”

Incumbent Ward 6 council member Kristen Jordan also announced her plan to seek re-election. Jordan highlighted her efforts to create a resident-led noise complaint, work to block a “harmful rezone” of property, and a push to relocate the Johnson Street shelter to free property up for redevelopment.

“I’ll work to expand affordable housing, improve public transit, invest in green infrastructure, prioritize climate resilience, and ensure youth and underserved voices are also adequately represented in city decision-making,” Jordan stated. “I’m also committed to helping Missoula find thoughtful, compassionate approaches to homelessness—solutions that reflect our shared values and serve the whole community, housed and unhoused.”

Political newcomer Hayden Cook also announced his plan to run in Ward 2.

“Together, we can address the critical issues that affect our daily lives, from affordable housing and environmental sustainability to supporting local businesses and enriching our public spaces,” Cook said in a statement.