City approves funding for Pov as vets move into new housing

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Members of the City Council on Wednesday approved $211,000 in funding to support the Poverello Center's programming and outreach services, and they praised the organization for its work in housing homeless veterans at the new transitional housing facility.

Funding for the Poverllo's operations was approved as part of the city's FY27 budget and helps the organization maintain its Homeless Outreach Team (HOT), which works to connect unhoused residents with vital resources.

“The HOT team was able to be expanded with money from the city during Covid, and we've been able to keep that team larger due to this funding,” said Jill Bonny, executive director of the Poverello. “They're busy no matter how many people are on that team. It's important to keep that going.”

Tracy Pohndorf, grants manager for the city, said the HOT team represents a core part of the city's contract with the Poverello. The team works to conduct street outreach and relationship building to ensure those living outdoors have access to basic needs and services.

That can include emergency shelter, hot meals, sack lunches and access to facilities. They also provide rides to medical and housing appointments, and other services while responding to community concerns around trash and illegal encampments.

“While we don't hear about all the work they're doing, the residents who live in the neighborhood there are also experiencing the benefits of that increased capacity and the options for serving populations that might need a little more support,” said council member Betsy Craske.

Council member Bob Campbell, who opposed the funding, said he questioned the HOT team's success in responding to community concerns, especially from residents living near the shelter.

“The metrics I'm most concerned with are the affect on the surrounding neighborhood there. I hear something different from the neighbors around that area there. They're telling me something quite a bit different,” he said.

The Poverello this week also began moving veterans into the former Clark Fork Inn, which was renovated to serve as a transitional housing facility for veterans in the Housing Montana Heroes program.

The program formerly operated on the top floor of the shelter, but the VA is working to remove veterans from such congregant settings into more private quarters.

“Instead of being on the top floor of a congregant shelter setting with shared rooms and a shared bathroom, veterans are able to have their own room, own bathroom, and a much quieter private space,” said Bonny. “This really makes their journey into stabilized housing much easier and more dignified. We believe they deserve it.”

Renovating the Clark Fork Inn took years of planning and more than $5 million in funding. That was provided by grants, along with funding from the VA and the city and county of Missoula. The new building includes 16 private units.

“That's a tremendous accomplishment,” said council member Mike Nugent said. “That's a tremendous resource for the community.”