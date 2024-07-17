Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A young woman told members of the Missoula City Council on Wednesday that her lifelong dream has always been to own a pig as a pet. Not just any pig, she said, but a mini pig.

She has thought of this for many years and has gone so far as to dress as a pig for Halloween. She's now at a place in life where she could accommodate a mini-pig quite well, and she's asking the city to permit mini-pigs on city property.

Taking up her quest, council member Daniel Carlino on Wednesday introduced a measure that would amend city code regarding domestic livestock and fowl by creating a provision allowing ownership of mini pigs in the city.

As it stands, city code allows residents to own other livestock including sheep, cows, horses, emus, ostrich peacocks, ass and mules, among others, but most creatures must be provided at least 1-acre of land.

City code also allows for swine under the same rules, and mini-pigs are currently listed as swine, much to the chagrin of hopeful mini-pig owners.

“That's one of the biggest things we're trying to change for mini pigs,” Carlino said. “I think 1 acre is appropriate for most livestock, but mini pigs should have a different set of regulations than livestock pigs. They shouldn't require 1 acre of land.”

Along with the regulations that guide the ownership of domestic livestock, Carlino's measure would add 18 specific regulations for mini pigs. Among other things, only one mini pig would be allowed, and the breed cannot grow more than 150 pounds or 25 inches in height.

The rules would also add that mini pigs can't run at large and they must have a litter registration number from the American Mini Pig Association. They would also need current vaccines and would require a micro-chip.

Tiana Holtey, a member of the American Mini Pig Association and a registered mini-pig breeder, said mini-pigs are often misunderstood. Their average height ranges from 12 to 18 inches and their weight between 50 and 150 pounds. In comparison, she said, a farm hog can reach more than 1,000 pounds.

She also said that mini pigs make good pets.

“There are a lot of common misconceptions over mini-pigs due to the way farm hogs are raised and viewed,” she said. “Mini pigs can make great pets, they're highly intelligent and highly trainable. They're super emotional and will form close bonds with their people.”

She added that she won't sell a piglet to just anyone.

“I personally screen all of my potential mini-pig owners,” said Holtey. “I have them fill out applications and sign contracts. I won't sell a piglet to a family that doesn't appear capable of training or properly housing a pig. For me, a fenced yard is a must.”

While Carlino said he was open to amendments to make the measure acceptable to other council members, animal control may be a hard lift. On Wednesday, animal control manager Holly Hargrove said Holtey wasn't inaccurate in her description of mini pigs, but other issues remain.

Among them, not all owners are good owners, and pigs can smell if their pens aren't kept clean. Some sellers may also not be truthful when selling a piglet, and some owners could be surprised when their mini pig grows to 1,000 pounds.

Animal control isn't equipped to handle such animals, she added.

“Some breeders will use tactics to mislead people into believing that they're getting a small pig they believe will stay mini,” she said. “It would be really hard to enforce where someone goes to purchase their pig.”

She added, “They are extremely intelligent animals, maybe to a fault. They require a lot of structure, routine, training and enrichment. They need this attention so they don't become destructive and get into trouble. You need someone who is more assertive than the pig.”

And despite their miniature stature, Hargrove said a pig is still a pig. They rout around and can be destructive given their nature. They can also sunburn if not given proper shelter.

Missoula recently adopted its Bear Smart policies in an effort to reduce conflict in and around Missoula. Allowing mini pigs on small city lots would be contrary to that effort, Hargrove added, as pigs attract bears.

She also said pigs are vocal and at times can be noisy.

“They oink, they scream, they grunt and they groan. This won't be popular with some neighbors,” she said. “Our department just doesn't feel that it's in the pig's best welfare to allow them in the city where some lots aren't suited to meet the welfare of the pig. We can't recommend pigs, even mini pigs, on parcels in city limits of less than 1 acre.”

Carlino's proposal was held in committee on Wednesday pending further discussion.