Set for construction: City approves agreements for northside park

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) As housing construction continues on Missoula's north side, the making of a new park is now close at hand and will go to bid in the coming weeks.

Members of the City Council on Wednesday approved a Land and Water Conservation Fund agreement with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, which brings $900,000 to table to help fund the park. Council also approved a resolution pledging to reimburse other associated costs.

Lucy Rummler, project manager with Parks and Recreation, said the grant is a critical funding source to complete the park as designed.

“This is a fast-growing area with some high-density residential,” said Rummler. “There are gaps in pedestrian and connectivity, and a gap in park service. It rose to the top of priorities.”

The location of the 5-acre park parcel. The location of the 5-acre park parcel. loading...

The City Council agreed to purchase the 5-acre parcel from the Resurrection Cemetery Association for roughly $2.1 million last year. Funding included roughly $1.7 million from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency and $530,000 from a bond.

The master plan for the park was also created last year following a host of design workshops. The park carries an estimated cost of $2.7 million. The FWP grant offers $900,000 with a local match of $920,000, which will come from a parks district bond, Rummler said.

“We had to show commitment to carry the project through before applying,” she said. “It goes hand in hand with accepting this grant that we're also committing to that bond.”

The new park will replace the existing White Pine Park on Scott Street. A portion of that parcel was lost due to street extensions associated with a nearby housing development. The city plans to sell what's left of the park to help develop the new park.

“I'm always leery when we get into city finances of this amount, but I know that area up there is rather park deficient,” said council member Bob Campbell. “The one-to-one match is probably as good a deal as we're going to get.”

City officials have said that Missoula's park standards call for 2.5 acres of parks per 1,000 residents. The area currently has just 1.2 acres per 1,000 residents, and the new park would increase that to 1.4 acres.

“I know the neighbors are ready for it to be done tomorrow,” council member Amber Sherrill said.