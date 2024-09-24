City approves rezone for two small housing projects

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Two small housing projects won approval from the Missoula City Council on Monday night, though one council member accused developers of cashing in and voted against both measures.

Among the motions, the city approved a rezone request for 1.5 acres on South Curtis Street, clearing the way for a 10-lot subdivision. The project was recommended for approval by both the Consolidated Planning Board and city planning staff.

But while the development adheres to the city's growth policy, council member Kristen Jordan suggested the project was little more than “spot zoning.” The resulting density of eight dwelling units per acre made building in Ward 6 “very lucrative,” she added.

“As we've seen time and time again in Ward 6, developers are seeking maximum density,” Jordan said. “They say they're contributing to housing affordability by saturating the market with market-value homes. There is no evidence that towns like Missoula with high livability scores ever see a decrease in market values regardless of supply. These developments will not create affordable housing. They will only create rich developers.”

Also on a 10-1 vote, the City Council approved a rezone of a 9,000 square-foot lot located on South 7th Street West to allow for a multi-dwelling project. Current zoning already allows for residential development.

City planners recommended the request for approval, saying it was consistent with the growth policy's vision of balanced community development and served to increase diverse housing options.

“We need more homes in Missoula,” said council member Daniel Carlino, who supported the measure. “If we don't build in and up, we're going to be building out and urban sprawling and destroying more of our natural environment. “

Jordan voted against the measure, saying the project didn't fit the character of the neighborhood.

“We need sensible development. This lot should not have more than a duplex on it,” she said. “It's disappointing that we're infilling maximum density in one of the lowest income neighborhoods in town.”