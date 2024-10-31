City signs on to agreement guiding Grant Creek restoration

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The City of Missoula will join a list of partners who have agreed to a “vision and strategy” to restore a beleaguered stretch of Grant Creek.

While signing on to the agreement won't cost the city any money, it will require staff time as advocates work to restore Grant Creek at Horseshoe Bend.

“There are really no funds associated with the memorandum of agreement,” said Tracy Campbell, the city's superintendent of stormwater utilities. “But it does require staff commitment to meet the objectives outlined in the vision and strategy.”

The vision acknowledges that lower Grant Creek has “suffered significant degradation” over the past century due to various land uses. Portions of the creek have been turned into little more than a ditch with few natural features.

It also states that current and future growth could increase pollution and flood risks within the waterway through stormwater runoff.

To address the concerns, the Grant Creek Working Group formed in 2022 through the guidance of the Clark Fork Coalition to advise local governments on potential creek projects. One project was recommended later that year, that being restoration work at Horeshoe Bend.

Restoration plans. Restoration plans. loading...

As planned, the project will create a meandering creek cut into a 200-foot floodplain corridor. It will also include an additional floodplain buffer that extends 100 feet to either side of the creek.

The memorandum also notes that a “vision and strategy for restoring Grant Creek” will also apply to the creek's lower six miles.

“The main goal of the MOA is to acknowledge and promote collective buy in from the partners,” said Campbell. “The vision and strategy align with a number of the city's goals, particularly around creating a harmonious and natural built environment.”

The restoration of Grant Creek was initially included in the Mullan BUILD project. But funding at the time didn't cover the cost of restoration and the creek was taken off the list until other funding sources could be found.

Aided by a competitive grant, the project could now begin this winter.

“I'm excited this is happening,” said City Council member Amber Sherrill.