City partners with developer to begin Southgate Crossing project

(Missoula Current) While the details remain in the planning stage, the City of Missoula on Wednesday introduced its chosen builder to redevelop the Southgate Triangle into a blend of commercial opportunities, public spaces and a variety of housing types.

Miramonte Companies, owned by Chris Kemmerly, has completed a number of projects in Missoula over the years. The Missoula Economic Partnership and city officials selected the firm from 30 proposals. The decision was based in part on the builder's ability to complete the project and do so in a way that aligns with goals already established for the property.

“They have a track record in Missoula and some excellent home types that meet the missing middle,” said Mayor Andrea Davis. “We've seen that property as a high opportunity to realize goals that people want to see in Midtown. That's repurposing underutilized or vacant land for more home and commercial opportunities, and more connections in that part of town.”

The city purchased the 13-acre property last November for $5.8 million from the Beech family and Southgate Mall Associates. Both agreed to sell the parcel for less that market value to help the city achieve the goals detailed in the Midtown Master Plan.

The parcel has sat vacant for more than 40 years but now, with a builder selected, work could begin as early as next summer. But a good deal of planning remains, city officials said.

Southgate Crossing property in Midtown.

“Our goal here wasn't to have a beauty contest of what the development would look like. Rather, we wanted a developer that was fully aligned with what the city wanted,” said city CAO Dale Bickell. “Its focus on infill, mixed-use and walkability is really in alignment with what we're trying to accomplish. Now, we're going to go into the tiny pieces and figure out what that looks like.”

The Midtown Master Plan details the goals set for the Southgate Triangle. Among other things, it describes the collection of parcels as a “transition area with the widest mix of uses that includes office, manufacturing, retail, restaurants and residential.”

It also calls for “dense multifamily housing types,” parks, connectivity and public plazas, among other things. While the end project remains in design, Kemmerly said that Miramonte can deliver on most of those goals.

“We took the Midtown plan and hit every item on it. We had everything the city wanted, and it also coincides with what we want,” said Kemmerly. “This project for us checks all the boxes. It's mixed-use and hits the missing middle, and maybe a little less on the economic scale.”

Kemmerly added that connectivity played big in his company's interest in the property. The Southgate Triangle is bounded by the Bitterroot Branch Trail and could someday cap a fixed rapid-transit bus line on Brooks Street.

It's also bounded by a dense employment center including the mall, banking, retail and a new health care facility, among others.

“I've always done infill development,” said Kemmerly. “It makes more sense to take the unproductive land in town – water, sewer, roads and busses – all that stuff is here. That's good planning and good development.”

While the complete vision for the full project remains unfinished, portions of the property have already been platted. As a result, the initial phase will include around 28 single-family homes and townhomes with options for accessory dwelling units over the garage, Kemmerly said.

That product will help fuel later stages of the development, which will include multi-story housing and ground-floor retail. The development will center around a 1.5-acre park.

“Our residents want walkable communities, access to nature and park lands, places they can afford to live in, and connectivity,” said Donna Gaukler, director of Parks and Recreation. “A public park really fills a critical gap in this part of the community.”

An early plan for the Southgate Triangle property.

The city has completed two plans for the property in the past. The latest called for several mid-rise buildings build around a plaza, along with other amenities.

Exactly how the housing plays out as the development progresses remains undetermined. But Kemmerly said hitting prices that serve the “missing middle” remains a priority.

“One of my grandmas was a nurse. I always try to build for that missing middle,” Kemmerly said. “I want a safe, comfortable place that a nurse can afford. That's our goal. There are challenges right now with interest rates and tariffs, but we'll persevere.”