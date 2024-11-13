What do you think? City survey wants your opinion

(Missoula Current) Some residents in each of Missoula's six wards will have a chance to voice their opinion regarding a number of local issues, including quality-of-life and services provided by local government.

City officials said the recent mailer isn't a scam as some might think. Rather, it's a “legitimate professional survey” being conducted on the city's behalf.

And starting today, all residents can participate in the survey online.

“I want to encourage folks to take this survey,” said Mayor Andrea Davis. “It’s important we learn from our constituents’ perspectives, and I look forward to hearing their thoughts.”

The city has conducted a number of surveys in the past including 2018, which found that housing, taxes and spending represented the three top challenges facing the city. In 2021, the survey found that housing remained the top issue, but homelessness and cost-of-living had moved in behind.

When asked about residents' satisfaction with various city services, the 2021 survey also found that parks and trails, and fire and police services scored high. But access to mental health, permitting, traffic management, childcare and housing affordability scored low in satisfaction levels.

The city said that randomly selected households should have received a mailed survey invitation with instructions over the past few weeks. All residents will have the opportunity to share their opinions starting today, when the survey becomes available to the entire community.

"The National Community Survey is a great way for us to learn more about what our residents need and want,” said Eric Hallstrom, City of Missoula Chief Operations Officer. “It’ll also help us make smarter, data-driven decisions.”

Hallstrom said the 2024 National Community Survey was developed by the National Research Center at Polco, a leader in the field of civic engagement and surveying.

The probability-based sample survey will allow the city to collect statistically valid information on residents’ opinions on the economy, community design, utilities, safety, the natural environment, engagement and transportation.

The survey will be available to the full community starting today (Nov. 13) and will run through Dec. 4.

“By taking part, Missoula residents can share their thoughts on important topics like the local economy, transportation, safety and how we stay connected as a community.,” Hallstrom said. “Their input will play a big role in shaping the future of our city."