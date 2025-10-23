Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Once a staple of the summer season, Missoula's Clark Fork River Market plans to operate year-round, allowing vendors to make an income while providing local products to consumers during winter's short days.

The City Council this week adopted a resolution sponsored by council member Mike Nugent establishing the winter market – a move that allows the market to access several state exemptions.

“By going through this official route, it allows a farmers market to take advantage of some very specific exemptions and allowances in the retail food law and the local food choice act, without which they wouldn't be able to do,” said Shannon Therriault, director of environmental health at the City-County Health Department. “It's important to go through this official way of doing it by establishing it as a resolution.”

Doing so allows vendors to bake and sell breads without a license, along with other home-cooked foods. Coffee can also be sold without a license.

The Clark Fork River Market was founded roughly 20 years ago, offering Missoula a second summer market. Since then, it has grown to become the city's largest market with roughly 215 summer vendors

Kaylee Nassiri, the executive director of the Clark Fork River Market, said the summer event creates space for music, local produce and other local products. It also provides a livelihood to vendors.

“We've been hearing so much how people want continuity, how they wanted an opportunity to vend in the off-season, and how their income stopped,” said Nassiri. “We were hearing so much from community members wanting to use their SNAP benefits outside of season. They wanted products that were locally curated.”

While the immediate future of the SNAP program may be in jeopardy as soon as November given the government shutdown, running the market through the winter season provides consumers another food option.

Nassiri said the winter market will operate from November through April. And while the scale will be smaller than the summer market, local produce, food and music will still be offered.

The market has been raising money to invest into a year-round market for the past several years and will operate during the winter months at the Badlander in downtown Missoula.

“You'll see greenhouse grown vegetables, micro greens, kombucha, baked goods, beef and dairy products, and products using the Montana Local Food Choice Act,” said Nassiri. “It's an opportunity for our vendors to make a livelihood year round. We've worked hard to invest in a lease, and we feel this is the right time to provide new opportunities in Missoula in the winter.”