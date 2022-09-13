Clean Energy Expo, events to celebrate a sustainable community

Michelle Barton

This Saturday, September 17th, is a celebratory day in Missoula. I am sure someone with a birthday on this day thinks I am referring to them, and while happy birthday to you, we have even more reason to celebrate!

Saturday, September 17th is a day that our community is celebrating sustainability, and our current solutions to the changing climate.

Climate Smart Missoula's Climate and Clean Energy Expo has something for everyone -- local solar installers, sustainability businesses & organizations, kids activities, educational presentations, an electric bike & car show, and more! They will be at Caras Park from 10am - 2pm.

Travel there in style by joining, Families for a Livable Climate, Missoula County Sustainability, and Soil Cycle for the Second Annual Climate Protector Ride. This is a community bike ride from Silver Park to the Climate and Clean Energy Expo at Caras Park! Gather at Silver Park (near the Pavilion) at 10 a.m.

After you get your kicks at the Climate Expo, come check out Spontaneous Construction (SponCon for short). This event is Home ReSource’s celebration of spontaneity, the number crunching precision of construction, and the climate change fighting aspect of waste reduction - all of which are qualities that capture the unique nature of Home ReSource as a building materials reuse center, and hub for creative reinvention.

From the imaginative yet scientific zero waste education programming (check out this fun story map to see what we teach) to the feet of lumber, yards of fencing and weight of hardwear measured for everyday projecting customers, Home ReSource is hard at work attempting to keep good materials out of the landfill and into the hands of our community. Spon Con is an event in which all of the qualities we love most about Home ReSource are sanded, stained, and hung for all to see.

Home ReSource strives to be zero waste by diverting around 900 tons of materials from the landfill and channeling them into local homes, shops, chicken coops and tree houses each year.

SponCon is a day where these materials are available to 25 community-built teams who compete to construct the most creative, functional, and artistic creations they can drum up in seven hours.

Everyone is invited to join in the celebration from 11am - 4pm in the Home ReSource parking lot to watch the hustle and bustle of tools and imaginations run wild, have a quick bite to eat from local food truck favorites, and participate in family-friendly upcycled games and activities. You can even leave with a new set of trash chimes (wind chimes made from bits of hardware).

Reusing materials reduces our impact on our planet by reducing the amount of raw materials we need to extract from the planet. This means less trees cut, less water used, less ore mined. This goal of reduction is the foundation for being zero waste, and is the heart of SponCon.

We hope you will come learn, ride, and celebrate at all these events next Saturday. The more our community comes together around these critical issues we are facing, the stronger we will be as we move forward together.