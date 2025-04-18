Viewpoint: We must protect right to clean, healthful environment

Sally Schrank

Montana is a uniquely spectacular place, but you already know that. Each year, millions of people choose to spend their time and money on vacation here because of what makes Montana what it is. It’s not just our world-class trout streams, our pristine (and not crowded) hiking trails, or the powder days that draw people here. It’s that for more than 50 years Montana has prioritized protecting our lands, waters, and wildlife from the previous century of industrial recklessness.

Montana has one of the most thoughtful constitutions in the country thanks to the wisdom of the 1972 constitutional convention delegates who saw firsthand the long-term impacts of clearcutting our forests, the downstream effects of toxic mining waste, and the near extinction of many wildlife species. It’s why Montana’s constitution includes a clear and concise guarantee for all residents and visitors alike – the right to a “clean and healthful environment.”

This unique line in our state constitution puts first the people and livelihoods that power Montana. Our $6 billion agriculture economy relies on clean water and land to grow food that is exported all over the world. Some of the barley and wheat found in your favorite craft brews (and big-name brands) are grown north of Bozeman. It’s likely the yellow bottle of French’s in your refrigerator comes from mustard grown here. The local grass-fed beef you buy at the grocery store depend on Montana’s “clean and healthful environment.”

The millions of visitors who travel here each year to hunt, hike, fish, ski, and explore our wide-open spaces contribute $3.4 billion to our communities. A growing number of film and television productions choose Montana as their location because of our crystal-clear big skies and iconic landscapes. Last year, filming generated $312 million for Montana.

Unfortunately, this is all at risk because the state Legislature is taking steps to weaken Montana’s constitutional right to clean water, air, and land. House Bill 285 (HB 285) and House Bill 221 (HB 221) are an attack on our constitutional rights and jeopardize the Montana way of life today, and for future generations. These bills would open the door for corporations and private interests to pollute our air, water, and land without having to take responsibility for any impacts, leaving taxpayers on the hook to clean up the mess.

Montana has been in this spot before – when reckless corporate interests degraded the places we all cherish. You don’t have to look very far, or hard, to see those impacts. The reality is, Montana can’t afford to go back in time when heavy metals filled our rivers, smelter smoke colored the sky grey, and mining waste polluted our drinking water.

Both bills are on track to pass and make their way to Governor Greg Gianforte for his signature. Still, the governor has the power of the veto pen to protect the Montana way of life and ensure the wisdom enshrined in our constitution lasts for future generations. From irrigating multi-generational family farms and ranches, to breathing clean air as we camp, hike and hunt, to ensuring our multi-billion-dollar tourism economy continues to support local communities, we need clean water, air, and land. Please reach out to your legislative representatives and the Governor to encourage them to oppose these harmful bills.

Sally Schrank is the Montana conservation manager for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition