Viewpoint: Keep Montana’s Clean Indoor Air Act strong

Montana health advocates

The 2025 session of the Montana Legislature was a win for Montanans when it comes to our right to breathe clean, healthy indoor air.

SB 390, a measure sponsored by Missoula Sen. Willis Curdy, was signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte and immediately added e-cigarettes (vape products) into our statewide Clean Indoor Air Act. Just like cigarettes, cigars and cannabis, vaping is now no longer allowed in our bars, restaurants and other indoor public spaces. This keeps the public and Montana workers safe and, as Great Falls Rep. George Nikolakakos affirmed on the House floor, it sends the right message to our kids that “Smoking of any sort isn’t good for you.”

As a result, Montana’s 20-year-old Clean Indoor Air Act is now better and stronger than ever before. And, our workers, patrons and kids will not be exposed to deadly toxins in the air they breathe.

Legislators from both parties also wisely rejected a measure that would’ve brought back smoking rooms to Montana’s bars and restaurants. This was the fourth failed attempt since 2019 to undermine Montanans’ clean air protections and cigar-smoking in our public indoor spaces.

Montanans should celebrate these victories for clean air and good health. But they shouldn’t take their eyes off the ball.

Firstly, we need to make sure that SB 390 is a success. If you’re a business owner, do your part by posting signs and informing your patrons that vaping is no longer allowed on your premises. The rule exists not to penalize those who smoke, but to protect your employees and patrons.

Likewise, if you’re a member of the public who sees people violating our Clean Indoor Air Act, file a complaint. Violations don’t immediately trigger penalties or a fine. Instead, businesses are informed about the violation and given information that will help them avoid violations in the future.

This is about protecting people’s health, and about helping everyone do better. As stated in Montana law, the purpose of the Clean Indoor Air Act is to:

Protect the public health and welfare by prohibiting smoking in public places and places of employment; Recognize the right of nonsmokers to breathe smoke-free air; and Recognize that the need to breathe smoke-free air has priority over the desire to smoke.

To report a possible violation of the Clean Indoor Air Act or to obtain smoke-free signage for your business, visit tobaccofree.mt.gov. You can get help quitting smoking or vaping at quitnowmontana.com.

Finally, let’s cut through the haze surrounding cigars. The sponsor of the most recent failed bill already has promised he’ll bring it back again in 2027. Let’s make sure this effort is another waste of his time.

The basic facts: Cigar smoke, just like cigarette smoke, is not safe, whether inhaled directly or second hand. Ållowing cigar smoking in our workplaces will put employees and patrons at risk for chronic conditions including heart disease, stroke, lung disease and cancer. And it means we all pay more taxes for increased health care costs.

Additionally, there’s no effective way to make air safe from cigar smoke by using ventilation systems. There is nothing in the Montana Clean Indoor AIr Act, or Montana law as a whole, that allows for so-called “cigar clubs,” even though a handful of these operate in Montana’s cities and towns. Local officials are shirking their responsibilities by allowing these clubs to persist.

Simply put, giving cigars a pass and allowing cigar bars will lead to more death and disease due to tobacco use in Montana. That toll is already too high. According to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Montana households already pay $1,026 in taxes each year due to smoking-caused government expenditures, and 1,600 Montana adults each year die prematurely due to tobacco use.

Please join us in celebrating this year’s health victories, and our efforts to keep Montana’s Clean Indoor Air Act strong!

Char Day, program and training specialist, Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation; Denver Henderson, Montana government relations director, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network; Carrie Nyssen, senior director of advocacy, American Lung Association in Montana; Jackie Semmens, Montana government relations director, American Heart Association; Coleen Smith, executive director, Youth Connections