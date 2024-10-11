Climate Connections: Creating ripples and waves of action

Abby Huseth

With so much happening in the wider world and my own busy life, my mind is often bouncing between different levels of worries. Sometimes it’s the mundane – how did my kid get so dirty I wonder, while giving him a bath. Or how am I watering these thirsty tomatoes in the middle of October? Then, today, I find myself thinking about water and Florida and it’s not mundane but big and scary.

You might be in the same boat, wondering about chaotic water and our chaotic climate. Hear me out: you might be encouraged to know that during our recent Climate Solutions week roughly one in 100 Missoulians were out learning and talking and taking action and imagining a better future!

From September 28 - October 6th, over 1,000 Missoulians joined Missoula's 2nd annual Climate Solutions Week, coordinated by Climate Smart Missoula and co-hosted with numerous partner organizations. Launching with our Climate & Clean Energy Expo, this week of 15 events connected Missoulians to diverse pathways to be part of climate solutions. Some folks caught just one event, and a shout out to Morgan who, in the midst of redirecting her life to be climate-focused, attended almost every single event. How cool is that?

From workshops on solar, sustainable investing and how to have climate conversations, to a native plant and green infrastructure tour and super fun sustainable fashion show, and culminating with a celebratory local Climate Ride, the week was all about coming together to take action.

Climate Solutions Week won’t be back until next fall, but you can catch the recorded presentations, see a ton of inspiring photos, and link to local solutions here. And there are so many ways we can – and must - build on this momentum now.

Reflecting on where we go from here, I had three major takeaways.

1. Bold action requires holding two truths at once

At our Expo, we were thrilled to hear from eminent climate advocate and author Bill McKibben, whose talk wove together threads of climate news and trends around the world.

The picture that emerged was one of two realities: the impacts of climate change are here now, and so are the solutions.

On one hand, the fingerprints of a warming planet are inescapable and accelerating. Unnatural disasters are dominating headlines, fueled by excess heat in our atmosphere created by burning fossil fuels. Catastrophic storms like Helene, and now Milton, are supposed to have a 1 in 1,000 chance of occurring in any given year, but instead are happening much more frequently.

The other reality is the incredibly rapid adoption of renewable energy, particularly solar and battery storage, at a scale that could make a serious dent in global climate pollution and the rate of planetary heating. This massive shift is happening in places like Pakistan, which in just six months has installed solar power equivalent to 30% of its entire electricity generation capacity. And it’s happening in California and Texas, which both recently set records for their use of renewables and batteries – and their ability to keep the A/C on during heat waves.

To accelerate this clean energy transition at scale, it’s clear we have to talk about both the high stakes and promise of bold climate solutions - solutions that are available today. (Ready to go solar?)

2. Be less of an individual

McKibben ended his talk with a powerful guiding principle for how to respond effectively to the climate crisis: “The most important thing an individual can do, is be a little less of an individual.”

This could have been the slogan for Climate Solutions Week – which was all about each of us finding ways to contribute to a movement that’s greater than the sum of its parts.

“Be less of an individual” is also a helpful reminder not to obsess over perfection. After all, the fossil fuel industry coined the term “carbon footprint” to keep our attention on ourselves, and it’s easy to waste time and energy feeling guilty. Instead, let’s shift our focus to collectively advocating for better systems where climate-friendly options are accessible to all.

That means upholding our democratic values and voting for climate champions up and down the ballot - from the President and Senate to the Montana Public Service Commission - and encouraging others to do the same. As we enter the home stretch of another high-pressure, consequential election season, at the very least, make sure you have a plan to vote and know where the candidates stand on climate and clean energy.

Advocacy doesn’t end with elections: stay engaged and use your voice during the upcoming 2025 Montana legislative session. We’ll share action opportunities alongside our statewide partners, and join us for Climate Advocacy Day in Helena on January 24th.

3. Our actions have ripples, and ripples can grow into waves

At our Climate Solutions Week panel on climate and mental health, longtime Missoulian and environmental educator Dave Morris reminded us that systems in nature are complex, adaptive systems that don't always respond in straightforward, linear ways. In other words, we can't predict the future.

Even small actions have ripple effects that can build into waves. Sometimes those ripples are visible. Staff from my son’s preschool attended a solar workshop during Climate Solutions week, and this morning when I dropped him off there was a solar installer on the roof. Soon, dozens of families will see solar in action every day!

Often, ripples aren’t visible, but we know they’re there (thanks to excellent social science research). By talking about the actions we’re taking with friends, family and colleagues, we “make them contagious,” as climate communicator Katharine Hayhoe says. The more we talk about climate and the solutions we support, we lay the groundwork for policy change.

Each of us can make our own ripples in the climate movement by plugging into our joy and sharing our unique gifts. This was a theme during the mental health panel last week, and Morris offered a story and metaphor that seems a fitting conclusion.

During his work as an educator, Morris met a couple with backgrounds in theater who were passionate about renewable energy. They decided to create a variety show to inspire others to be part of the climate movement, and took it on the road across Montana.

When the roadshow ended, they reconvened and over the years kept coming up with new ways to use their skills and passions on climate. Morris compared it to surfing: in this movement, we have to paddle out and be brave enough to join in. With persistence and awareness, we’ll be ready to catch our wave. It’ll last for a while, then it’ll be time to paddle back out again, to find the next wave to carry us forward.

Together as a community, let’s embrace the waves and paddle out. Let’s keep pushing for bold climate action at every level to move us forward and to make the possibility of a livable, safe future a reality.

Abby Huseth is the Deputy Director of Climate Smart Missoula. Climate Smart Missoula brings this Climate Connections column to you several times per month. Learn more about our work, support our efforts, and sign up for our e-newsletter at missoulaclimate.org.