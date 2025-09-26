Climate Connections: Try defying gravity by taking joyful action

Shanti Devins

Lately, something has changed in my resolve to publicly be part of climate solutions. This might sound strange, since addressing climate change is literally my job. But because I spend my nine-to-five absorbed in understanding the latest data on methane, or analyzing climate communication, or presenting on electrification, I’ve defaulted to taking the hours outside of work “off”.

I’ve felt shy about constantly posting on my own social media or cautious of wearing out friends and family. But the more I see the stats – over 60% of Americans and 85% of young Americans, regardless of political affiliation, are worried about climate change, but less than half of us rarely, if ever, talk about it – the more I feel responsible to be loud about my efforts to take action.

That's a lot easier to do when action feels joyful and positive! When I work on creative videos about climate solutions (hello, Climate-Positive Love Stories) or organize a full week of unique events with diverse partners for Missoula's Climate Solutions Week (launching Sept. 27th), I want to share what I’m working on with my personal circles, because it’s filling me up!

We know that one of the most motivating factors in inspiring change is social pressure; but pressure doesn’t have to be negative. We can find ways that fill us up that also address the climate crisis. In this context, it could be a neighbor getting solar and setting off a domino effect of others installing clean energy around the block. Or someone using a heat pump through the winter and sharing with their family how comfortable they were. The more we normalize climate solutions, the more confident we as a society become in adopting them.

Speaking up doesn't require being anything other than our authentic selves, and there’s room (and a duty, I’d suggest) for us all to find ways to plug into the climate movement.

Luckily for you, Climate Smart Missoula has built an entire week of programming, starting this weekend, designed to do help you figure out how to do just that! Showing up – and telling people in your circle about our events and local solutions is an essential part of our collective success.

Climate Solutions Week Launches This Saturday

Climate Solutions Week is 9 days full of joy-infused, inspiring, hands-on events to connect all of us with ways to make positive change.

Launching with ClimateFEST this Saturday, Sept 27, 10AM – 2PM in Caras Park, you can kick off the week by connecting with over 30 local businesses and organizations (including solar installers), partake in hands-on demonstrations on the half-hour, peruse the popular Electric Transportation show, and more! It’s free and family friendly.

Then choose at least one event to attend (out of over 20!) during the week. We’ve summarized our offerings below – a HUGE thank you to our community partners and sponsors for their contributions. You can also head straight to our calendar for full event details.

Thank you for leaning in with us. We can’t all do everything; but everyone can do something – and together, that’s how we make change happen in our community & beyond.

2025 Climate Solutions Week Events

Saturday 9/27

ClimateFEST , 10AM – 2PM, Caras Park

Sunday 9/28

Thriving Amidst Climate Chaos: Resilience Training & Community Meal: 4PM - If you’ve experienced anxiety, grief, or difficult emotions related to our changing climate, you’re not alone. The good news? There are science-based strategies that can help. Join us for this (free!) engaging workshop & community meal.