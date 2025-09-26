Climate Connections: Try defying gravity by taking joyful action
Shanti Devins
Lately, something has changed in my resolve to publicly be part of climate solutions. This might sound strange, since addressing climate change is literally my job. But because I spend my nine-to-five absorbed in understanding the latest data on methane, or analyzing climate communication, or presenting on electrification, I’ve defaulted to taking the hours outside of work “off”.
I’ve felt shy about constantly posting on my own social media or cautious of wearing out friends and family. But the more I see the stats – over 60% of Americans and 85% of young Americans, regardless of political affiliation, are worried about climate change, but less than half of us rarely, if ever, talk about it – the more I feel responsible to be loud about my efforts to take action.
That's a lot easier to do when action feels joyful and positive! When I work on creative videos about climate solutions (hello, Climate-Positive Love Stories) or organize a full week of unique events with diverse partners for Missoula's Climate Solutions Week (launching Sept. 27th), I want to share what I’m working on with my personal circles, because it’s filling me up!
We know that one of the most motivating factors in inspiring change is social pressure; but pressure doesn’t have to be negative. We can find ways that fill us up that also address the climate crisis. In this context, it could be a neighbor getting solar and setting off a domino effect of others installing clean energy around the block. Or someone using a heat pump through the winter and sharing with their family how comfortable they were. The more we normalize climate solutions, the more confident we as a society become in adopting them.
Speaking up doesn't require being anything other than our authentic selves, and there’s room (and a duty, I’d suggest) for us all to find ways to plug into the climate movement.
Luckily for you, Climate Smart Missoula has built an entire week of programming, starting this weekend, designed to do help you figure out how to do just that! Showing up – and telling people in your circle about our events and local solutions is an essential part of our collective success.
Climate Solutions Week Launches This Saturday
Climate Solutions Week is 9 days full of joy-infused, inspiring, hands-on events to connect all of us with ways to make positive change.
Launching with ClimateFEST this Saturday, Sept 27, 10AM – 2PM in Caras Park, you can kick off the week by connecting with over 30 local businesses and organizations (including solar installers), partake in hands-on demonstrations on the half-hour, peruse the popular Electric Transportation show, and more! It’s free and family friendly.
Then choose at least one event to attend (out of over 20!) during the week. We’ve summarized our offerings below – a HUGE thank you to our community partners and sponsors for their contributions. You can also head straight to our calendar for full event details.
Thank you for leaning in with us. We can’t all do everything; but everyone can do something – and together, that’s how we make change happen in our community & beyond.
2025 Climate Solutions Week Events
Saturday 9/27
- ClimateFEST, 10AM – 2PM, Caras Park
Sunday 9/28
- Thriving Amidst Climate Chaos: Resilience Training & Community Meal: 4PM - If you’ve experienced anxiety, grief, or difficult emotions related to our changing climate, you’re not alone. The good news? There are science-based strategies that can help. Join us for this (free!) engaging workshop & community meal.
Monday 9/29
- Garden Tour & Seed Ball Workshop: 12PM - The Montana Natural History Center invites you to tour their garden to learn tips for attracting pollinators, the impact of climate on native habitats, and how you can help.
- Ye Olde Repair Faire: 12PM - 7PM - Bring your well-worn clothes to Betty's Divine to give them a second life! They'll have a seamstress offering repairs and a block printing station so you can bring in stained clothing... and stain them more (and with intention) with a block print.
- Hike & Reflect: 5PM - Join The Center, Queer Hiking Missoula and Families for a Livable Climate for a welcoming community hike in Crazy Canyon with writing and reflection led by local writer, Sarah Capdeville.
- Greenough Park Forest Dedication Ceremony & Nature Walk: 5PM - Come celebrate the dedication of Missoula’s beloved park into the Old-Growth Forest Network as a community forest.
- Better Paths Forward: Why Nuclear Energy Isn't the Energy of the Near Future: 5:30PM - Join the Montana Environmental Information Center for a lively panel discussion about the push to invest in nuclear power and why we want to explore better clean-energy options.
Tuesday 9/30
- DIY Building Tour: Missoula Public Library: 1 - 5PM - Did you know Missoula Public Library won first place on the international stage for sustainability? Take advantage of this self-guided tour to learn all about the efficient features in our beautiful library.
- Solar House Parties: 5PM - 7PM - Neighbors across Missoula are hosting open houses, inviting you in to learn all about their solar & electrification projects. RSVP here for details.
- Growing Abundance: Bike Ride & Bouquet Making: 5:30PM - Gear up for this unique, flower-filled celebration! Ride bikes from Soil Cycle to Blue Mountain Flowers where you’ll hand-pick your own bouquet while learning about sustainable growing practices.
Wednesday 10/1
- ALL DAY: One Less Car Day! Skip the solo drive and choose to bike, bus, walk, roll or carpool instead! Log your trip for chances at raffle prizes!
- Climate Ambassadors Training & Lunch: 11:30AM - Ready to get more involved in local climate action? Become a climate ambassador! Attend Climate Smart Missoula's training to get a crash course in our key programs and find your place in the local climate movement. Lunch & Cool Earth Creamery gelato provided.
- Crafting for Climate Resilience: 6PM - BYO craft - whatever you're working on! - to the Library MakerSpace to connect with others while building community resilience.
Thursday 10/2
- Connecting With Campus: Climate Candyland: 11AM - 3PM - Check out this pop-up, live action game for student action!
- Climate Pop-Up & Styling Session: 2PM - 4PM - Join Climate Smart Missoula for an in-store pop-up at Betty's Devine! We're offering a tarot-style climate reading and personalized climate styling (where do you fit into the local climate movement?)! Fun, drop in, no pressure vibes.
- Butterfly House & Insectarium Roosting Hours: 6PM - This adult-only event lets you explore the Missoula Butterfly House & Insectarium after-hours. Enjoy beverages donated by Draught Works, while learning more about the impacts of climate on our insect friends and how visiting this favorite local attraction helps protect the rainforest. Tickets here.
Friday 10/3
- Wildfire & Your Home: Preparedness Workshop: 12PM - The Home Upgrade Hub is partnering with the Missoula County Fire Mitigation Program to host a lunchtime workshop to help you protect your home -- inside and out -- from wildfire and wildfire smoke. Lunch provided, with RSVP requested.
- Faith Communities & Climate Action: 2:30 PM - Attend this thoughtful panel discussion featuring Dr. Steve Running, Svein Newman and Abby Huseth. All are welcome! UCC Missoula, 405 University Ave.
- Sustainable Fashion Show & After Party: 6PM - 10PM - Address the climate crisis in style and learn how smart fashion choices can have a positive climate impact with Funk It Coffee & Thrift and local designers.
Saturday 10/4
- Native plant restoration: 10AM - Get your hands dirty (literally!) and participate in an active solution. Help us weed and plant plugs at our native plant restoration site on the Bitterroot Bike Trail.
- Not the Dark Ages: Climate Science Continues, Despite the Attacks: 5PM - Sit down with Amy Martin (Threshold), Christopher Preston (award-winning author), and host Justin Angle for an engaging conversation about the surprising science emerging as we look for climate solutions. This event will feature a live podcast taping of A New Angle.
Sunday 10/5
- Climate Ride, 9 AM at Free Cycles: Conclude the week with a community bike ride to support local climate action! Three route options from beginner to advanced, including a family-friend Climate Protector Ride. Free to participate; registration required.
Find all the details about these events on our website.
Shanti Devins is the Program Director at Climate Smart Missoula. Climate Smart Missoula brings this Climate Connections column to you two Fridays of every month. Learn more about our work and sign up for our e-newsletter at missoulaclimate.org.