Claire Bonino-Britsch

Missoula is filled with avid bikers, committed bus riders, and friendly carpoolers, but the city's drive-alone rate still hovers at 70%. Since transportation emissions account for over a third of Missoula’s total carbon footprint, one of the most impactful changes we can make at a personal level is to choose sustainable modes of transportation.

That’s why each year Missoula in Motion, the City’s sustainable transportation organization, celebrates the most accomplished sustainable commuters, who live out climate solutions one step – or ride - at a time.

These are people who have not only built sustainable transportation habits into their daily lives - improving air quality and reducing road congestion - but also continuously help promote and encourage it at their place of work and throughout the community.

After reviewing over 60 nominations, the selection committee decided to recognize two stand-out Missoulians to award the title “2025 Commuter of the Year” and one wonderful Runner Up.

Patricia Spotted Wolf | Commuter of the Year | Missoula County

Patricia Spotted Wolf has spent the last 19 years commuting by bus nearly every day. She sets an example with her actions and her words, which is why 6 of her colleagues nominated her, praising her dedication to sustainable commuting across the river.

Patricia often shares how easy it is to get around Missoula by bus. She loves the relief of not having to worry about parking downtown.

Her commuting is hardly deterred by bad weather. Neither snow covered sidewalks nor newly broken boot heels have kept Spotted Wolf from going by bus. Her positive attitude about her daily trips on the bus are contagious and inspires her coworkers to try out Mountain Line buses.

Erica Ritsema | Commuter of the Year | Missoula Public Health

Erica commutes by bike multiple times a week, often with her toddler in tow. The route to work includes a drop off at day care, though the day care isn’t exactly on the route, requiring extra planning and gear but maximum joy! Her bike set up allows her to carry herself, her kid, and her oversized work posters. Winter doesn’t stop her either. This past January, Erica biked into work 5 days one week! Erica’s consistent efforts prove that sustainable transportation is not only possible with a busy schedule, but also practical and empowering.

Erica‘s leadership in Missoula’s sustainable transportation began in 2018 as a Bicycle Ambassador with the City. Her outreach included route planning, safety tips, and supporting youth bike camps.

She has kept leading the way by inspiring her fellow co-workers to bike/walk/carpool around town as much as possible! Erica’s leadership has had a lasting impact, particularly in normalizing biking as a family-friendly and feasible option for people of all ages and circumstances.

She told us "sustainable transportation has been an important part of my life for over 15 years. Figuring out how to continue using sustainable transportation with a toddler isn't always easy, but I always feel better when I bike to work, both mentally and physically. Whenever I'm tempted to drive, I remember how excited my son gets when I pick him up from daycare on our bike. That smile makes it so worth it!"

Brandon Wasser | Commuter of the Year Runner Up | Sunburst Sensors

For over 10 years, Brandon has biked to work almost everyday, year-round, no matter the weather. He’s even trained his dog, Chester, to commute alongside him. Whether he’s heading to work or running an errand. In the rain, snow, or 100 degree heat, coworkers watch Brandon go by bike.

Brandon encourages all his friends and colleagues to ride to work, always the first to volunteer to help fix a flat in order to make bike commuting easier.

Brandon volunteers at Free Cycles, the Zootown Derailleurs, and the Bike & Pedestrian Board, and even has created his own little cycling community for weekly rides. Colleagues are inspired by his leadership as a conservation educator and bike lover!

When even one person takes a single trip by bike, bus, foot, or carpool, it improves the air quality and traffic congestion for all of Missoula. Sure, not every trip can be completely people-powered- even our Commuters of the Year show us this, but their commitment, ease, and joy throughout years of sustainable commutes empower the people around them to follow suit. And that’s a ripple effect we can really get behind!

Recipients of this year’s Commuter of the Year award were gifted up to $250 in quality commuting gear from the Trailhead as a thank you and encouragement to keep commuting sustainably in years to come.

Curious about past year’s winners? Check out Missoula in Motion’s Library or visit MissoulaInMotion.com to learn more about their efforts to encourage the use of sustainable transportation in Missoula and how you can be involved.

Claire Bonino-Britsch is a Transportation Demand Management specialist with Missoula In Motion. Climate Smart Missoula brings this Climate Connections column to you twice per month. Learn more about our work, support our efforts, and sign up for our e-newsletter at missoulaclimate.org.