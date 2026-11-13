Climate Connections: Catalyst Fund campaign for YWCA e-bikes

Shanti Devins and Amy Cilimburg

There are few things that bring us more joy than solving multiple problems with one beautiful solution, particularly when the solution lowers carbon emissions, increases affordability, improves health and empowers those who are underserved in our community. That is exactly what providing electric bicycles to some of the families and survivors served by the Missoula YWCA can do.

In an effort to “feed two birds with one scone,” Climate Smart Missoula has launched our first-ever public Climate Catalyst Fund campaign, aimed at raising $15,000 this fall to bring reliable bike transportation to the YWCA clients, to not only reduce planet-warming emissions, but to also offer independence and cost savings to those who need it most. And the amazing news is, we’re already two-thirds of the way toward meeting our goal.

The Catalyst Fund leverages donations from individuals and businesses to provide gap funding for local projects that reduce carbon pollution while advancing community resilience and equity. We started this fund because we kept finding out about great projects that could make a real difference for low-income residents and nonprofits but were missing a crucial piece of funding to get across the finish line. We knew there were local funders in the form of neighbors, event managers, and local businesses able to step up, and our nonprofit was the perfect position to connect these funders with projects to catalyze real change in Missoula.

Since launching in 2020, the fund has helped the Missoula Housing Authority install energy-efficient heating and cooling systems at Cornerstone Apartments; repair solar inverters at Homeword’s Orchard Gardens property; fund low-income weatherization projects through the Human Resource Council and Front Step; help the Poverello Center’s new Clark Fork Inn Veteran Housing go solar (in progress!); and, most recently, close the final $8,000 gap in Home ReSource’s large solar installation.

Most of the projects we’ve supported have happened behind the scenes, with little public celebration or involvement. This fall, we’re excited to invite our community to help catalyze the next solution: BIKES.

We all know how expensive it is to fill up a tank of gas, and cars are simply costly to purchase and insure. Those of us who are lucky enough to also travel around town on bicycles recognize how convenient, affordable, and fun this mode of transportation can be, especially when you have just the right bike.

The campaign will provide e-bikes, helmets, lights, locks, tune-up gift cards and safety training to YWCA clients. Fully outfitted, non-electric commuter bikes may also be an option. The goal is to help reduce transportation barriers while providing a low-cost, low-emissions way to get to work, appointments, school and other essential destinations.

“Reliable transportation is a major barrier for many of our clients,” said Becky Margolis, communications manager for the YWCA. “The Catalyst Fund’s initiative will not only offer independence and cost savings for the families and survivors we serve, but it will also have a positive ripple effect for overall community health.”

The campaign has already raised $10,000 ­— from individuals, the Missoula Marathon and The Rut Mountain Runs, both longtime contributors to the Fund, as well as the Ethel MacDonald Charitable Foundation, given in honor of Ethel’s lifelong love of cycling and the freedom it afforded her. Missoula Bicycle Works has also committed in-kind support for several aspects of this new campaign and we’re inviting others to join.

Now we want to build on that momentum, not only to support the YWCA, but to create a sustainable source of funding for future climate-equity projects.

The Catalyst Fund’s earlier projects demonstrate how this community funding model can help turn ambitious plans into reality. With fewer federal funding opportunities available for climate and equity projects, local gap funding is increasingly important. Often climate solutions don’t fail because they aren’t possible. Sometimes, they just need a spark, that last piece of funding, expertise, or community support to get across the finish line.

This is a wonderful time for you or your business to support this Climate Catalyst Fund. To learn more about the Fund or make a donation, visit missoulacatalystfund.org. And we’re always happy to talk.