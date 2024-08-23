Climate Connections: From the classroom to the community

Brit King and Melody Irvine

Here in Missoula, the back-to-school energy is everywhere - from the signs down Arthur Avenue welcoming new UM students, to class lists posted on elementary school doors, to the annual school supply and backpack rush at local stores. As students ourselves, it’s a chance to reflect on the summer, before setting our sights on the opportunities ahead.

This summer, we had the opportunity to intern with Climate Smart Missoula, contributing to a wide variety of projects and efforts. From providing education and resources about wildfire smoke, to surveying residents about barriers to taking care of trees, to developing mental health resources for parents, we were able to explore and deepen our own interests and skills while taking part in local climate action.

We hope that in sharing a bit about ourselves and our reflections on the summer, we might encourage others in our community to find their own ways of contributing to local climate solutions. Read to the end for some ideas!

Brit:

Many of my thoughts revolve around climate change. As a PhD student at the University of Montana, I study the various ways climate change intersects with mental health. Its effects permeate through psyches, including my own. The impermanence of my life and the vulnerability of life on Earth are hard to ignore.

At the same time, I feel lucky to live on a planet so wonderfully tailored to human life and am incredibly motivated to protect this place and its people. In my life as a student, I often find myself writing or reading about what should be done by someone, somewhere. But translating research into real-world impacts is a different challenge altogether. That’s why I was thrilled to have the opportunity to engage in climate action with Climate Smart Missoula this summer.

Melody:

Having lived in Missoula my entire life, I have a deep respect for and connection to our environment. I have experienced many different aspects of Missoula’s changing climate, including worsened smoke seasons and hotter summers. I can remember when my home didn’t require A.C. I have spent many summers forced to remain inside during the slightest bit of wildfire smoke due to my asthma.

Despite these experiences I connected to nature through hiking, which sparked my passion to work for the environment. As an environmental science and social work major, taking my first climate focused course last year, I was confronted with the severity of the climate crisis 10+ hours a week for 16 weeks., I landed in a spot that many do — I felt overwhelmed and guilty about my personal responsibility for climate change. The following semester, I took a course about the intersection of climate and mental health. This course took all that I was feeling and turned it around. I learned that what I was feeling was valid ,and I wasn’t alone.

Having these strong emotions meant that I was paying attention and there were ways to cope. One of the best ways to cope is taking action. With encouragement from my professor, I applied for the Climate Smart Missoula internship.

Brit:

Diving into the summer, climate efforts around Missoula were evident in the many meetings we sat in on. I think we both had this overarching goal of understanding the network of climate leaders and efforts specific to Missoula. Trying to keep track of all the projects and people was a pleasant struggle; I spent more time than I expected writing down names and titles of Missoulians who have dedicated their careers to climate resiliency.

Because of the scope and complexity of climate change, successes in this realm truly require widespread efforts and teamwork. Climate Smart Missoula recognizes this and is consistently engaged in collaborative efforts with other groups, nonprofits, local government, and businesses. I feel like I truly witnessed the inner workings of positive change, with the palpable passion of people all over Missoula readily available in support.

Melody:

I felt this when working with Climate Smart Missoula’s newly adopted program, Trees for Missoula. We have been surveying underserved neighborhoods to understand the barriers to tree care with the goal of planting new trees. Even though some residents weren’t receptive, when others were excited about getting a tree, it felt rewarding. Another project we participated in was Wildfire Smoke Ready week.

Learning strategies for staying healthy was personally valuable because of my asthma. It was even more empowering to be able to share these strategies with others during outreach events that week and beyond.

Ultimately, I learned that it’s one thing to discuss climate solutions and another to successfully implement them. I’ve drawn inspiration from Climate Smart Missoula as a well-oiled machine (actually, ditch the oil and use renewable energy). Enacting these widespread climate efforts for all of Missoula County requires thoughtful planning, interpersonal skills, and lots of time and energy.

Brit:

Yet, as inspiring as these efforts are, they represent the baseline of what every community should be striving for in the fight against climate change. This work is only the beginning. Right now, there is a limitless need for climate engagement, because climate change is here. It’s happening.

All across the world, we’ve started to see a harrowing reality of what an even grimmer future may look like. I see hope here in Missoula, but efforts and successes at Climate Smart Missoula and across the community should be the model, not the exception. Climate action isn’t a job for a select few, it is a call to action for everyone.

Melody:

I agree. Witnessing the passion, determination and collaboration of the Climate Smart Missoula staff who also feel the weight of the climate crisis has been uplifting. I have learned that there is room for involvement for all individuals. Even dedicating a little bit of time to engagement with problems we’re passionate about solving can be remarkably empowering.

Since climate change is and will continue to affect various aspects of our lives, anyone and everyone can act. Regardless of your educational or career background, there are many ways that you can help.

Our summer internships are coming to a close, but we’re excited to support the next big effort at Climate Smart Missoula: the annual Climate Solutions Week and Expo, happening this year September 28 - October 6. If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to get involved locally, this is it!

The week will be packed with over 15 events, from how to go solar, to a sustainable fashion show, to a workshop on climate conversations, and lots more. Come down to the Expo at Caras Park on Saturday, September 28 from 10am-2pm to kick off the week and meet like minded neighbors, then participate all week long in engaging events and activities. Finally, finish the week with a community Climate Ride on Sunday 10/6!

Beyond this week, there are countless ways to get plugged in to climate solutions; Climate Smart Missoula offers great suggestions on their website. Join us in jumping in, taking action, and finding where your skills and passions can make a difference for a livable future.

Brit King is pursuing a PhD in clinical psychology and Melody Irvine is a senior undergraduate studying environmental science and social work at the University of Montana. Climate Smart Missoula brings this Climate Connections column to you several times per month. Learn more about our work, support our efforts, and sign up for our e-newsletter at missoulaclimate.org.