Climate Connections: Snow or shine, cleaner commutes can rise

Katherine Auge

It’s January – a time when many of us are looking at the year ahead and considering new routines or things we might like to do differently. Is driving less on your list?

For many of us, hopping into our vehicles every time we need to make a trip is a part of our daily routine that we seldom think twice about. Yet in reality, every time we drive, we are making a choice with real measurable impacts on the health of our bodies, our community and our planet.

Some of us need a little extra fun and motivation to start a new habit. That’s one reason why January is when we at Missoula In Motion host our annual Clear the Air Challenge, which aims to inspire our community to choose sustainable transportation options during the time of year when it’s (usually) the hardest to do but matters the most.

It’s not too late to participate! Individuals can earn prizes by logging sustainable trips and tracking the collective impact participants have on diverting CO2 from entering the atmosphere. The challenge tracks both commute and errand trips so even those who need to drive to work or are retired/unemployed can be involved. There are plenty of opportunities to win prizes even by logging just one trip!

Why do we need to Clear the Air? Our current habit of driving alone in a vehicle for the majority of our trips emits high levels of harmful toxins into the air. Transportation accounts for 37% of all local CO2 emissions, a majority of which comes from tailpipes on personal vehicles. The effects vehicle emissions have on air quality are felt locally, particularly during the winter months. Inversions in Missoula trap harmful pollutants close to the valley floor, keeping them in the air we breathe for days, or even weeks at a time. Long term exposure to poor air quality results in increased rates of heart and lung disease, and ultimately, shortened life spans.

If we simply take a moment to consider our options and their impacts before reaching for the keys, together, we can enact momentous change. One quarter of all trips in the U. S. are 1 mile or less, yet nearly all of them are taken by car. Meanwhile, American lifestyles are becoming increasingly sedentary.

In an effort to improve individual and community health, Missoula has committed to achieving ambitious goals in shifting the modes by which we travel. The Missoula Connect 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan calls for reducing the drive-alone commute rate by half and tripling the number of people commuting by bike, foot and transit by 2050.

Attaining such ambitious targets will require open minds, progressive public policy and significant improvements to the built environment. We have a long way to go, and it won’t happen overnight. Fortunately, the foundations are in place: zero-fare transit service, an extensive trail network, widespread ridesharing opportunities and even commonplace telework policies all offer convenient and affordable sustainable transportation options – empowering us to leave the car out of the equation when possible.

For the past almost 30 years, Missoula In Motion has been helping individuals discover all their transportation options, encouraging Missoulians from every walk of life to rethink the ways they get around and realize the benefits associated with sustainable travel.

It is true that many people face many barriers in choosing to bike, walk, bus, carpool or vanpool, and by no means do we expect everyone to adopt a car free lifestyle. It is all about doing what you can, when you can. Even a seemingly small reduction in the number of vehicle trips can have a significant impact on traffic congestion and emissions. Imagine the difference if every person managed to ride the bus to work, or carpool with a neighbor just one day a week. The impact would be huge!

The challenge is a fun way to give folks a little extra motivation to commit to using sustainable transportation despite the barriers that come with winter weather. A previous program participant shared they “felt motivated to winter bike when it can be tempting to hop in the car instead.” Another cited the challenge as a motivating factor for trying the bus for the first time since relocating to a new neighborhood.

This year, the unseasonably warm winter we’ve had so far has many of us anxious and concerned about the lack of snow. Alternatives to driving alone have mental health benefits – and the knowledge that you’re part of a community taking action can help too.

Now is the time to make the move to sustainable transportation and unlock all the benefits that go along with it. If we can start to see commuting differently, we can pave the way to making Missoula a happier, healthier and more sustainable community for years to come.

Missoula In Motion offers resources to support individuals interested in choosing sustainable transportation options all year long. Learn more at Missoulainmotion.com

Learn more about and sign up for the Clear the Air Challenge here.

Katherine Auge is the Program Manager for Missoula In Motion. Climate Smart Missoula brings these Climate Connections columns to you several times per month. Learn more about our work and sign up for our e-newsletter at missoulaclimate.org.