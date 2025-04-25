Climate Connections: Our Power, Our Planet

Abby Huseth

Happy Earth Month! Here at Climate Smart Missoula, we’re reflecting on how this Earth Day marks several momentous anniversaries – and points the way forward in the midst of uncertain and deeply challenging times.

With Pope Francis’ death this week, the world lost a true climate leader. Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’ groundbreaking encyclical, was released 10 years ago and helped pave the way for international leaders to sign the Paris Agreement later that year. You don't have to be a religious person to appreciate Francis' compelling critique of today's interwoven environmental and social problems, and how he called out the deep injustices at the heart of the climate crisis.

Earth Day 2025 also marks the 55th anniversary of the very first Earth Day in 1970. It was a tumultuous time in our country’s history: there were protests against the Vietnam war; the US was in the middle of the Cold War; the Civil Rights Movement was on the rise. Cities were plagued by rampant air pollution, and in 1969, Ohio’s Cuyahoga River was so toxic that it literally caught on fire.

In front of this backdrop, 10% of Americans joined together in streets, parks, and recreation sites that spring to celebrate the first Earth Day and demand change. According to Earthday.org’s history,

“Groups that had been fighting individually against oil spills, polluting factories and power plants, raw sewage, toxic dumps, pesticides, freeways, the loss of wilderness and the extinction of wildlife united on Earth Day around these shared common values… enlisting support from Republicans and Democrats, rich and poor, urban dwellers and farmers, business and labor leaders.

By the end of 1970, the first Earth Day led to the creation of the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of other first-of-their-kind environmental laws…”

Out of major societal upheaval came essential reforms and policies that now form the bedrock of our quality of life and shape our understanding of our rights and freedoms as Americans. And this happened because everyday people saw that the struggles in their own communities were not unique but were part of the larger problem of unchecked corporate pollution.

It’s not hard to see parallels to today. The transformational laws enacted 55 years ago have never been perfect, but they’ve delivered incredible benefits. Now they are under existential threat from the current federal administration, at a time when what we need is stronger action to protect our communities from the impacts of worsening climate pollution.

These threats to our climate, public lands, civil rights and our democratic norms are unprecedented. But the key to overcoming these threats is twofold, and it’s the same as it was back in 1970: remember that we are stronger together; and everyone can and must step up and play their part.

So, how can we live out these lessons today?

For many, joining gatherings and rallies is a way to reinforce our common solidarity. Hundreds joined Earth Day rallies here in Missoula on Tuesday, and millions across the nation have shown up at recent protest events. We might not have hit 10% yet, but history has shown that it only takes 3.5% of the population engaging regularly in mass movements to bring about change. That’s doable!

Attending community events is another way to stay connected and motivated. There have been so many great happenings this month in Missoula alone – and Earth Month isn’t over yet. Get in on the fun and join a fabulous crew of UM students organizing this Our Power, Our Planet event this Friday evening, April 25th at Free Cycles. This free event is designed for any community member to join!

And let’s not forget the second part of how we make change – finding our own role in the movement. This doesn’t have to be something big, though it could be. It does mean asking how you might use your own skills, resources, and interests to contribute, and it might mean stepping out of your comfort zone a bit. But that’s what this moment is asking for – and it’s what will give us a fighting chance to both defend the protections we have and reimagine and build a better future for us all.

If this sounds compelling, join the Climate Smart Missoula team for a brand new event on Tuesday April 29th: our Climate Ambassadors training. At this interactive workshop, you'll learn about some of our core program areas, then consider practical ways to apply your unique skills and passions, and you’ll leave equipped with the resources and confidence to be an ambassador for local climate solutions. RSVP to join us – and bring a few friends! We’ll have snacks, and the event runs from 6-7:30 at the beautiful new Missoula County Ecology & Extension building.

May 1-2 is also Missoula Gives – another direct opportunity to financially support local climate-oriented and other fabulous organizations (including Climate Smart Missoula, we hope!). Local nonprofits are already feeling the effects of federal funding freezes and terminations, and we need our community to step up and fill the gap so we can keep critical programs and services going. If you are able to throw in a few dollars (or more), Missoula Gives is the time to do it.

Pope Francis addressed Laudato Si’ to “every living person on the planet” and reminded us that “Everything is connected. Concern for the environment thus needs to be joined to a sincere love for our fellow human beings and an unwavering commitment to resolving the problems of society.” This Earth Day, let’s take this message to heart and recommit to doing our part, in solidarity with each other and our community.

Abby Huseth is the Deputy Director at Climate Smart Missoula. Climate Smart Missoula brings this Climate Connections column to you twice per month. Learn more about our work, support our efforts, and sign up for our e-newsletter at missoulaclimate.org.