Climate Connections: Hum along during Climate Solutions Week

Abby Huseth

This fall, it seems like our collective anxiety levels have been turned up to 11. If another election cycle, ever-rising costs at the grocery store and gas pump, and forecasts of a record El Niño set to bring disastrous consequences weren’t enough, last week we were also bombarded by news of a nonzero chance of future AI-induced apocalypse.

Plenty of smart people have weighed in on the AI debate. Some of them, like Leah Stokes, one of the policy architects of the Inflation Reduction Act, have reminded us that we can’t lose sight of the present-day threat that’s already harming the people and places we love: climate change.

It’s fair to wonder how on earth we are supposed to stay sane amid all this, much less make sense of it or take action.

Here at Climate Smart Missoula, we know that we can only shape the future we want by coming together. Our annual Climate Solutions Week, coming up September 26th through October 4th, feels even more urgent and timely this year – because it’s all about the power of what’s possible through connection and collective action.

This is your invitation to join us!

All of the scary news seems designed to overwhelm and disempower. That’s why one of the first events of Climate Solutions Week is a Resiliency Training on Sunday the 27th, where we’ll learn neuroscience-based skills designed to help us more deeply engage with challenging emotions, support one another, and move forward into action. Then, stay for a potluck to meet neighbors and connect!

Climate events in Missoula. Climate events in Missoula.

The week continues with 20+ joy-infused events – because yes, climate action can be celebratory and fun! Take the third-annual Sustainable Fashion Show, hosted by the community-minded folks at Funk It Coffee and Thrift on Thursday October 1, where you can address the climate crisis in style and learn how smart fashion choices have a positive climate impact.

Or, new this year, check out the Climate Cabaret on Saturday, October 3rd. You won't want to miss this epic event at Free Cycles, curated by Craig Menteer and the Zoo City Crooners. From choir performances to spoken word and live music, this showcase is art as activism.

Maybe you’re interested in learning practical steps you can take to cut climate pollution and support clean energy in your own day-to-day life. On Tuesday the 29th, take an afternoon break at an Electric Vehicles 101 workshop and learn about transitioning from a gas-powered to all-electric vehicle, using real-world examples of electric versus gas costs, maintenance, financing, charging options and more.

On Wednesday the 30th, join a hands-on Climate Smart Home Improvements DIY workshop with Lagan Todd, a local building expert who - we can personally attest – has a gift for making the idiosyncrasies of this topic accessible, interesting and actionable. Your lunch hour that day is covered, too: come to a Sustainability-Based Investing (SBI) Workshop hosted by Families for a Livable Climate for a conversation about transforming your money as an expression of your values. Since FLC's local SBI initiative began, they've helped families and individuals divest more than $31 million from fossil fuels!

Enjoy getting your hands a little dirty? Climate Solutions Week has you covered there, too. On Monday at noon, tour the Montana Natural History Center’s garden, learn tips for attracting pollinators, the impact of climate on native habitats, and how creating a native plant garden can help. You'll take home your own native-seed ball to get started!

That evening, the Missoula Public Library hosts a Planting Resilience Workshop featuring its new living roof (starting construction this fall) and the chance to make your own take-home succulent terrarium. And on Saturday, October 3rd, join a tree planting party and get tips for planting your own trees and caring for our urban forest.

Climate activities in Missoula. Climate activities in Missoula.

There are plenty more options for your week: We’d love to see you at the re-launch of our Catalyst Fund on Thursday, where we’ll celebrate the fund’s support of Home Resource’s new solar array and share our next exciting community-funded project. Concerned about AI data centers and want to know what we can do here in Montana? Get a head start on the upcoming state legislative session with the experts at the Montana Environmental Information Center, highlighting bills and issues MEIC is watching and where public input will be critical. Wondering how you might be able to shift your career to focus on climate issues? There’s a Climate Careers session on Friday just for you! (And lots more on our calendar.)

Climate Solutions Week kicks off with our 8th annual ClimateFEST this Saturday at Caras Park from 10 to 2, featuring solar installers and dozens of local businesses and organizations - a true tasting menu of all the ways to get involved across our wonderful community. And don’t miss the final event, the annual Climate Ride on Sunday, October 4th, a chance for kids and all of us to roll together and celebrate.

We can’t wait for you to join us for this week of connection, creativity and climate action. Your skills, interests, and resources are needed now more than ever. Come find your joy and plug in!

Find all the details here: missoulaclimate.org/solutions

Abby Huseth is the Deputy Director at Climate Smart Missoula. Climate Smart Missoula brings this Climate Connections to you twice monthly. Learn more and support our work at missoulaclimate.org.