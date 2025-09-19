Climate Connections: The light won’t be dimmed

Abby Huseth

Exactly a year ago, our team at Climate Smart Missoula learned we’d have a special visitor at our annual ClimateFEST at Caras Park: nationally renowned climate and solar advocate and writer Bill McKibben.

In the world of clean energy and climate solutions, a lot has changed since Bill’s visit and much of it for the worse: the Trump administration’s dismantling of critical incentives that made rooftop solar and efficient appliances more affordable for everyday Americans; pulling the rug out from clean energy projects; Executive Orders to burn more coal; and gutting agencies like NOAA that the public and professionals alike rely on for accurate and up-to-date climate science.

It's been hard to find our footing amidst this upheaval. But as we get ready for this year’s ClimateFEST on September 27th and the 20+ events during Climate Solutions Week to follow, Bill’s message from a year ago resonates even louder.

Bill shared with us inspiring stats on the growth of solar energy, and the story of solar’s incredible power is even more true today. Solar is the cheapest form of energy, and it’s taking the world by storm, in China where in May they installed the equivalent of 100 panels per second, but also here in the U.S. where 81% of new energy capacity in 2024 came from solar. Bill shares more about the promise of solar energy in his new book, Here Comes the Sun – we wholeheartedly recommend it!

This is critical, positive news for the climate and for communities, and we can help put solar firmly in the limelight during the international Sun Day festivities on September 21st. With over 400 events planned, Sun Day is Bill McKibben’s latest campaign – and we couldn’t let this day pass without adding a celebration of our own! Join us at 9am at the plaza south of First Interstate Bank in Downtown Missoula; we’ll gather with hot coffee and walk to the east side of Beartracks Bridge for a fun photo op. Wear yellow and bring solar-friendly signs! As Bill notes,

“[T]his weekend we get to play offense as well as defense, to remind the world that we now live on a planet where the cheapest way to make energy is to point a sheet of glass at the sun. The beautiful and liberating power of the sun—instead of being chained forever to paying a bill for yet more fossil fuel—deserves to be celebrated, and so we shall.”

Can’t make it on Sunday? You can still be part of Sun Day! Just take a selfie in front of your favorite local solar array (perhaps yours?) and send it to us. We’ll collect and compile them to show that Missoula loves solar! Details about Missoula’s Sun Day Celebration are here.

Solar isn’t the only bright spot when it comes to climate action. Look no further than the Russell Smith Federal Courthouse in downtown Missoula, where this week 22 young people – including 10 Montanans – got their day in court after suing the Trump administration for violating their constitutional rights through executive orders expanding fossil fuels. On the heels of the groundbreaking Held v. Montana case which affirmed that our right to a clean and healthy environment as Montanans includes a stable climate, brave youth plaintiffs are bringing the climate fight to the federal government. We couldn’t be prouder and will be eagerly following the outcome of the hearing.

And, there’s more! While Bill’s presence last year was a one-time deal, this year’s ClimateFest (formerly the Climate and Clean Energy Expo) is Saturday, Sept 27, 10-2pm at Caras Park, and it promises to be just as exciting, with over 30 local businesses and organizations tabling (including solar installers), hands-on demonstrations on the half-hour, the popular Electric Transportation show and more! It’s free and family-friendly – plan to join us and bring a friend or three.

ClimateFEST is the kickoff to Climate Solutions Week, the perfect opportunity to plug in and discover what climate solutions spark your joy! With over 20 events hosted by us and diverse partners, we’re thrilled about this year’s lineup. Be sure to watch next week’s column for highlights of some of these great events, or you can head right to our calendar to peruse the list today. From interactive workshops to creative outlets, a community bike ride and even a live podcast recording, there’s something for everyone!

There’s no doubt that these are uncertain, difficult, and scary times in our country. You may be wondering, why all this talk about joy and positivity?

Here at Climate Smart Missoula, our unofficial team mantra is that “hope is a verb with her sleeves rolled up” – not just because it sounds good, but because in our experience it’s true. Every time we do something, every time we put our values into practice, the very act of showing up is proof that we have the power to bring about the world we want and deserve, one conversation, one act of solidarity, one solar array at a time. As Bill says in his book,

“We have the chance to join in a great global project, providing affordable energy to every human community even as we stave off our greatest threat. It could prove a unifying mission for a divided world.”

Whether it’s solar or any of the myriad climate solutions available today, join us out in the community in the coming weeks and together let’s energize the movement for a better future.

Abby Huseth is the Deputy Director and Amy Cilimburg is the Executive Director at Climate Smart Missoula. Climate Smart Missoula brings these Climate Connections columns to you several times per month. Learn more about our work and sign up for our e-newsletter at missoulaclimate.org.