Climate Connections: Turning overwhelm into empowerment

Melody Irvine

Growing up in Missoula, I am no stranger to snow days and holiday sledding. This year, lack of snow and disturbing warm weather have stunted my desires for a sledding day or to get out and cross-country ski with my family.

Snowless Decembers, Januaries, and Februaries seem to be the new norm. Not only does it limit my ability to do the things I love, but it also acts as a constant reminder of our changing climate.

My partner and I have said this season we are experiencing seasonal depression, not from the dark, cold nights, but from the warm, sunny days and grief from the loss of distant childhood traditions. Lack of snow and the potential ramifications for a dry, hot summer are top of mind and impacting my mental health, as they are for so many of us.

Recognizing climate change’s impact on my mental health - and the need for more resources to address it - was not something I expected to focus on in school or my professional life, but I hope that sharing my experience here helps inspire others.

If you had told a freshman me, arriving on the University of Montana campus 4.5 years ago, that I’d soon be leading my peers in deep conversations about climate change and their well-being, I wouldn’t have believed you. Back then, as a new social work major with a second major in forestry, I was clear on two things: I wanted to help people, and I wanted to work in the exceptional environment I had the privilege to grow up around.

But climate action? That felt distant, unattainable, because I hadn’t yet heard the empowering message that any skills or experiences could be utilized in the climate challenge.

Holding the weight of my own climate distress, and with newfound tools from a course on well-being and climate resiliency, I designed a mock version of a climate emotions support group as a class project. That spark evolved into a full undergraduate thesis project, blending social work tools with the urgent need for emotional support amid the climate crisis - with the hope that my project could have wider ripple effects in the community.

After months of securing a faculty advisor, completing research ethics training for working with human subjects, and preparing a detailed application, I anxiously awaited Institutional Review Board approval. It felt like a long shot, but it led to “Support Group for Climate Emotions: A Pilot Feasibility Study,” the first of its kind in our Missoula community. Lessons learned from that project point to an important takeaway for our whole community: there are tools and creative approaches for collectively addressing mental health impacts that can make a meaningful impact - and are needed now more than ever.

Targeted at college students aged 18-24 (who report higher rates of climate distress), the pilot support group ran six sessions with a dedicated group of four participants. Drawing from mental health toolkits, established group facilitation guides, and best practices, we created a structured yet flexible space. Unlike climate conversation circles that primarily focus on discussion, this group emphasized building coping skills that participants could take into their daily lives.

Sessions progressed from brave initial sharing of personal impacts to engaging (sometimes silly) activities for processing emotions, ending on notes of connection and empowerment. One participant shared the transformation: “I feel a sense of belonging about the subject (climate change) that I have not had before…” The project also produced a comprehensive, replicable group guide, accessible for anyone, trained or not,to facilitate similar groups.

With limited existing research on direct group interventions for climate emotions, this pilot serves as a valuable case study. It directly supports our community’s Climate Ready Missoula resiliency goals: raising awareness of climate change's mental health impacts (including from wildfire smoke and vulnerabilities in agricultural communities), educating the public and providers, and assessing/expanding mental health resources. By offering a community-led, scalable model, it demonstrates how Missoulians can proactively support one another, integrating emotional resilience into broader climate preparedness.

While focused on young adults, support for climate emotions is needed across all ages. We must create ways to hold space for one another. It’s my hope that this pilot project spurs more efforts like it. Families for a Livable Climate and Climate Smart Missoula are two local organizations seeking to offer more of these kinds of opportunities - stay tuned.

Whether through formal groups or the simple, brave act of sharing with a friend or partner, how this crisis affects our well-being is an important step. Often, that vulnerability reveals we're far from alone. In building a community that is resilient, fostering belonging around these emotions isn't just healing; it's a foundation for sustained hope and collective action.

Amidst the deep feeling of sorrow from a below average snowpack, I remind myself that I am not alone in this distress, and that there are coping skills I can rely on to navigate these complex emotions. This project and my time as an intern with Climate Smart Missoula has shown me how each of us can use our unique skills and passions to address the climate crisis, which I will continue to do as I move forward in my Masters of Social Work degree.

Find the full report and group guide here. And check out other resources on Climate Smart Missoula’s Climate & Mental Health web page.

Melody Irvine is a recent graduate of the University of Montana with a Bachelors of Social Work and a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science & Sustainability. Climate Smart Missoula brings these Climate Connections columns to you several times per month. Learn more about our work and sign up for our e-newsletter at missoulaclimate.org.