Climate Connections: Earth Month brings opportunities to recharge

Abby Huseth

It’s April, which in Missoula means things get busy. April 22nd is Earth Day, but the celebrations are sprinkled across the entire month. It's times like these when it feels like an embarrassment of riches to live in Missoula. Where else can you attend a river cleanup, join a parade filled with whimsical wild animal costumes, participate in a hacky sack competition/fundraiser, and learn sustainability skills at an eco-art fair, all in one weekend? (And lots more – keep reading!)

This Earth Month, we’re coming off one of the weirder and more unsettling winters we’ve had in the West. If you’re like me, the mild winter weather was hard to enjoy. The lack of snow and warm temperatures in our valley may have made some things easier, but it just felt wrong. Not to mention beloved winter activities like skiing being much harder to find. And with a strong El Niño possibly developing mid-summer, supercharged by climate warming, we could be in for a tough season to come.

Maybe that’s why I’m savoring the spring green-up happening now on our hillsides and gardens and the bevy of fun events on the calendar. It’s a welcome reminder of all that is good and worth celebrating: the beauty of this place and planet we call home, and the community that makes Missoula special. This refresh couldn’t be coming at a better time. So many of us are exhausted and holding the weight of the world. It’s no wonder, with our budgets now stretched even further as a result of a horrible war, on top of continued federal attacks on our democracy, environment, and human rights.

If you’re running on empty, or need a boost to keep going, this Earth Month is the perfect opportunity to recharge. Reading Bill McKibben’s latest newsletter, I’ve got batteries on my mind – one of the bright spots when it comes to global climate solutions today. I’m envisioning all the fantastic Earth Month events like charging stations, and there’s at least one “station” for everyone. Choose the ones that work for you! What gets you excited and fills your batteries?

With all these great options, it’s helpful to remember you don’t have to hit every station. Each one is part of a larger network, and there are folks all around the community recharging in different ways and contributing via different roles. Our collective impact is what matters.

Every metaphor has its limits; possibly the most important way that Earth Month can help us recharge is not by driving alone to fill our battery, but by gathering together! Anyone attend a recent rally, experiencing how joining with others can re-energize us?

These are just a few of the many community events happening this month. You can find details and more events via our Calendar. MEIC’s Conservation Calendar is also a go-to resource for events in Missoula and statewide.

And remember—being part of climate solutions is a journey, not a race! Pace yourself and plan to join us to keep the Earth Month energy going on May 16th for our Resilient Homes Tour.

However you choose to recharge this spring, your presence is needed and welcome. Together, this Earth Month let’s celebrate our amazing planet and community and reinvigorate ourselves for the continued work of building a better future.

Abby Huseth is the Deputy Director at Climate Smart Missoula. Climate Smart Missoula brings this Climate Connections column to you several times per month. Learn more about what we do, sign up for our e-newsletter, or support our work at missoulaclimate.org.