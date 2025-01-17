Climate Connections: Protecting our Montana home together

Cassidy Green

The Montana we know and love – with its vibrant landscapes, thriving communities, and abundant wildlife – is under threat. Climate change is no longer a distant risk; it's a harsh reality impacting our lives today.

The consequences are clear, from devastating wildfires scorching our planet to prolonged droughts drying up our rivers. Yet, while the need for action is urgent, so many of our leaders continue to prioritize polluting industries over the health and well-being of Montanans.

We have the power to change this and build a thriving future. One opportunity to raise your voice and join with others to advance climate solutions is to participate in Climate Advocacy Day on January 24 in Helena. Details and RSVP here.

Protect Our Home: Climate Advocacy Day on January 24, 2025, is our opportunity to come together and demand a just transition to clean energy, and a future that works for all Montanans. This isn't just about the environment; it's about protecting our families, our livelihoods, our traditions, and the future of our communities, state, and world.

Join Montanans for a Livable Climate - a coalition of over a dozen organizations across the state - at the Capitol Building in Helena for a day filled with connection, learning, and action! Including:

Inspiring Speakers: Hear from leading voices on climate action, from local experts, youth voices, and those on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

Powerful Storytelling: Share your own climate story and learn from the experiences of others impacted by climate change.

Family-Friendly Activities: Bring the whole family! Enjoy engaging activities that educate and inspire, making climate action accessible for all ages.

Community Building: Connect with fellow climate-concerned Montanans, activists, and organizations.

Why Your Voice Matters

Research shows that close to 70% of Montanans support climate action and policies, but only just over a third of us are talking about it. Our lawmakers notice the lack of discourse and vastly underestimate the broad support that exists for climate solutions.

By showing up at the capitol with a critical mass, we will turn up the volume on climate, empower climate-concerned Montanans, and show our decision-makers that this issue matters to their constituents.

Your voice and presence are crucial in shaping the future of our state. By attending Climate Advocacy Day, you will:

Amplify the Call for Action: Show our leaders that Montanans demand bold climate action now.

Hold Elected Officials Accountable: Demand that they prioritize the needs of our communities and consider the health of our planet.

Become a More Effective Advocate: Gain the skills and knowledge to effectively advocate for climate solutions throughout the legislative session.

Staying Engaged Beyond Advocacy Day

Climate Advocacy Day is just one opportunity for action. This work requires ongoing engagement:

Follow Legislative Action: Track key bills on the Montana Legislature's website and sign up for alerts from advocacy organizations (such as MEIC, Sierra Club, Northern Plains Resource Council, and others).

Support Climate Champions: Get involved with organizations working to protect our environment and support their efforts.

Share Your Story: Talk to your friends, family, and neighbors about the importance of climate action.

Montana is ready and the time is now. Let’s support connection and equity within our communities. Let’s cultivate safety from extreme weather and pollution. Let's create good jobs and localized, clean energy systems for all. Let’s stand together to protect our people and our home.

Join us on January 24th and beyond. Let’s protect our Montana home and build a better future, together.

Cassidy Green is the Communications Coordinator for Families for a Livable Climate. Climate Smart Missoula brings this Climate Connections column to you twice monthly. Learn more about our work and sign up for our e-newsletter at missoulaclimate.org.