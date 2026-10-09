Climate Connect: Climate Solutions Week grows through action

Abby Huseth, Susan Teitelman, Shanti Devins and Amy Cilimburg

There was quite a buzz around town last week: the energy of hundreds of friends and neighbors coming together to learn, celebrate, and take positive action during Missoula’s 4th annual Climate Solutions Week!

Our small but mighty team here at Climate Smart Missoula led the organizing, with the support of dozens of partners. By our count, over 1,300 people joined in for the 24(!) events across the week – proving yet again that this small but mighty community punches above its weight.

Those numbers are pretty cool, but even more impressive was the depth of engagement and connection we saw every single day. From folks who are brand-new to climate solutions, to long-time activists, and everyone in between, Missoulians showed up with curiosity, passion, and dedication to protecting this place and our home planet - together.

With the most diverse lineup of events yet, our team is sharing our highlights and takeaways so you can help us continue building momentum around local solutions.

Abby

This year’s ClimateFEST, the kickoff to the week, showcased a record number of local businesses and organizations working on climate solutions in our community, from solar installers to policy advocacy to conservation and so much more. The EV show was popular as ever. It’s a great time to get an EV – and solar still makes sense!

Sunday afternoon’s resiliency training was the perfect way to ground ourselves amidst the climate realities we’re facing, with tangible skills for working with our emotions individually and collectively. This is the kind of thing we hope to offer more of. Stay tuned! In the meantime, we’re co-sponsoring this upcoming Climate Grief Series hosted by partner Tamarack Grief Resource Center.

Another highlight for me was the legislative preview shared by our friends at MEIC – our go-to partners for all things Montana Legislature. With the upcoming 2027 session less than 3 months away, one big issue took center stage: data centers! We can expect no shortage of bills addressing the many challenges data centers pose. Refreshingly, there was also some optimism about passing meaningful protective legislation. Highly recommend watching the recording – then follow MEIC to get involved come January!

Shanti

I was blown away that we nearly sold out The Roxy Theater for our film screenings and panel discussion about rewilding and the potential to co-solve for biodiversity, climate and community health. The first film was a debut of Pattee Creek: Changing Course, highlighting the City of Missoula’s Stormwater team and its efforts to restore native plants, connect neighbors with nature, and daylight portions of Pattee Creek that have been channeled below ground for decades (contrary to popular belief, it’s not a ditch!).

Our Catalyst Fund relaunch and Home ReSource Solar celebration last Thursday was such an amazing example of our community pulling together for the common good! Climate Smart Missoula filled critical gap funding to bring Home ReSource’s solar project over the finish line via our Climate Catalyst Fund, and the fund’s next campaign is a partnership with YWCA Missoula to raise $15,000 to provide electric bikes to their clients. We’re already a third of the way there! Help us meet our goal by donating or sharing with your networks.

And, what a joy it was to be in the audience at “Smoke and Art: A Climate Cabaret,” at Free Cycles on Saturday. Directed by Craig Menteer, the show featured an amazing array of re-written popular songs with lyrics by Beth Taylor-Wilson. Calling out the PSC for its lack of climate action to the tune of Edelweiss? Yes, please. This was a brilliant showcase of how art, music and creativity are all critical climate solutions, spurring action and creating community resilience.

Susan

Our “Planting Resilience” event, hosted with the Missoula Public Library and Missoula County Ecology & Extension, gave us a chance to think beyond trees and discuss green infrastructure as one of our most powerful climate solutions. Measures like green roofs, urban wetlands, and shade shelters build resilience by filtering stormwater, reducing urban heat island effects, and reducing energy use. Participants made their own tiny terrariums, a micro version of a big project we can’t wait to see finished: the library’s new green roof!

The third annual Sustainable Fashion Show at Funk It Coffee & Thrift was fun, inspiring, and celebratory – and popular. Five local designers showcased their eco-friendly fashions, demonstrating the potential to shift one of the world’s most polluting industries (8 to 10% of global carbon emissions!). Bonus: I got to ham it up on the runway, modeling two of the upcycled designs!

The Cool Futures Art Show, hosted on First Friday by our Stay Cool Missoula team, featured a dozen local artists’ visions for a cool, climate resilient future. Art was well represented through various mediums including paintings, ceramics, sculpture, and fabrics. It was a spirited evening, and the artwork will be on display at 131 E. Main through the end of the month – stop by during business hours and check it out!

Amy

A priority event for me was our Building Solutions workshop, co-sponsored with Homeword, where 45 community leaders and doers discussed the intersection of affordable housing and climate change. How can we design, build, and rehab homes, given Montana Climate Office projections for more heat, extreme weather, wildfire smoke, and flooding? The quality, efficiency, and energy systems of any building matters to its long-term affordability, and there’s strong interest in and aptitude for multi-solving locally. We aim to continue and broaden this conversation and showcase various cool Missoula-based efforts in the months to come.

And then the finale! The annual Missoula Climate Ride was a wonderful way to celebrate our pedal-powered community. Over one hundred riders – from kiddos on tiny bikes to adults of all ages enjoyed a stunningly beautiful morning. We made new friends along the ride and then enjoyed piping hot pizza back at Free Cycles. And we raised funds for five different organizations (head here to support our Team!) so we can all keep hosting climate-themed events and activities. I rode the commuter bike that was gifted to me by Ethel MacDonald just before she passed away, and I was reminded all day of her love for this active community that is always looking for ways to be stronger together.

Keeping the momentum going

Reflecting on this busy week, we are still reverberating with the resonant hum of our community! Whether you joined us during the week or not, there’s a place for your skills and interests in the local climate movement. We're excited to keep growing the generative conversations that happened during Climate Solutions Week. Join us!

Abby, Shanti, Susan, and Amy are the staff of Climate Smart Missoula. Climate Smart Missoula brings this Climate Connections Column to you several times per month. Learn more, sign up for our e-newsletter, and support our work at missoulaclimate.org.