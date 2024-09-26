Climate Connections: Joint climate solutions week

Shanti Devins & Abby Huseth

As professionals working in the climate realm, we recognize that our field hasn’t always been great about connecting people to a positive vision of our future – a vision where we “get it right.” Yet there are so many instances where that is exactly what’s happening: climate solutions are having a measurable, tangible impact!

Canary Media reported earlier this year that almost all new U.S. grid capacity in 2024 will be carbon-free, signaling a significant shift away from polluting fuels to clean energy. While Montana is behind the national trend, there’s a clear trajectory towards a cleaner future; we can accelerate this transition now by electrifying our homes and buildings and adding solar. Even if you’re not ready to go electric, there are ways to plug into local climate solutions just as you are.

That’s why we’re thrilled to be hosting, with diverse community partners, Missoula’s second-annual Climate Solutions Week, September 28-October 6! Starting this Saturday, follow your joy while discovering ways you can help build a climate-safe, livable future. Do you love food and gardening? There’s a local climate solution for you. Are you a fashionista or a lover of social gatherings? There’s a local climate solution for you. Feeling overwhelmed and not sure how to cope? There's a way for you to plug in, too. And yes – we've got opportunities to dive deeper into how to go solar and electrify your home, business or nonprofit!

This week of positive-impact events kicks off with the Climate & Clean Energy Expo in Caras Park this Saturday from 10am-2pm, followed by over 15 events and activities to deepen your involvement in local climate solutions.

Here’s a quick rundown of events, with full details available at MissoulaClimate.org/solutions.

Saturday 9/28

Climate and Clean Energy Expo , 10AM – 2PM, Caras Park: Kick off the week at our flagship event, our 6th annual Climate & Clean Energy Expo! Visit with solar installers, climate & sustainability organizations and businesses, check out our electric car and bike show, family-friendly corner hosted by Families for a Livable Climate, and more. Plus, don't miss a special appearance by renowned climate activist Bill McKibben at 12:30 PM!

Monday 9/30

Coffee, Climate & Codes , 10 AM – 11 AM at Missoula Public Library: Join the City of Missoula to explore how local planning efforts can address climate issues.

Electric Vehicle Planning , 12 PM – 1:30 PM at Missoula Public Library: Participate in an interactive planning session with the City of Missoula around bringing electric vehicles and charging infrastructure to the valley.

Climate & Our Electric Grid , 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM at Goodworks Ventures: Join Montana Environmental Information Center for an engaging panel around renewable energy, climate and good jobs.

Tuesday 10/1

Voting With Your (Investment) Dollars , 11:45 AM – 1:45 PM at Missoula Public Library: Families for a Livable Climate brings together experts for this engaging workshop to explore the power your dollars have to influence climate - even in Montana!

Solar for Businesses and Nonprofits , 4 PM – 6 PM at KettleHouse Brewing’s Bonner Taproom: Thinking about going solar at your business or nonprofit? Learn everything you need to know from the pros. This event includes a tour of the KettleHouse Taproom solar array and discussion of the variables you should know when deciding if solar is right for you. RSVP requested.