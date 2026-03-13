Climate Connections: Standing up for science

Chris Brick

Last Saturday, dozens of concerned scientists and citizens from across Western Montana gathered on the lawn of the Missoula County Courthouse as part of a national day of action to Stand Up for Science. They were gathered to protest the federal administrations’ drastic cuts in scientific research funding, the elimination of science advisory committees and numerous research positions across the country, and the dismissal and removal of scientific facts from federal policies and guidance.

Over the course of nearly two hours, a powerful array of local speakers took to the stage, from immunologists and physicists to Indigenous health experts and university students, each expressing deep concern for their fields and calling for local and national action. I was honored to speak as part of this diverse group, and share my remarks again here because it’s my hope that the call to Stand up for Science resonates far beyond Saturday’s day of action.

The state of science today

This has been the most disturbing and unprecedented year for science in the United States in my lifetime, and, just for reference, I was born around the same time as the space program. One of worst hit areas is federal investment in climate science and clean energy, and it comes at a really bad time.

The past three years, 2023-2025 were the three hottest years on record, worldwide. How does this affect us in Missoula? Since 1970, we are on average 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit warmer annually. There are 15 fewer days below freezing in winter and even the coldest days of the year are now warmer.

Moreover, in summer we now have an average of 18 more days of extremely hot weather. The numbers may not seem like much, but it translates to less snow and more rain, earlier spring runoff, very low summer flows in our rivers, more days of fire weather, and more risk of wildfire smoke.

To make it worse, the Trump administration has targeted climate science in an all-out assault. We’ve lost 20% of NOAA and USGS staff and others have been reassigned. The feds are defunding climate research, removing reports from websites, and censoring scientists.

Even worse, the EPA is repealing the Endangerment Finding from 2009 – the determination that greenhouse gases endanger public health. Revoking it undermines the legal basis for federal climate regulations. Adding insult to injury, they promote disinformation and call climate change a hoax. This is so 1990s, a time of climate denial and oil company rhetoric.

We have the solutions

I know it feels hopeless, like there’s nothing we can do. But actually, we can. We can dispel at least some of the gloom by working for climate solutions right here in our own community. Here’s one way.

I support a local nonprofit called Climate Smart Missoula. They make progress every day to help our community cut carbon emissions, save energy, and alleviate the ongoing impacts of smoke and heat. Much of what they do also saves money and protects health for some of our more vulnerable citizens. These are win-win solutions. Here are just two of my favorite things that they do:

One is called Trees for Missoula. They plant shade trees in urban neighborhoods that don’t currently have as many trees, and help willing residents learn to care for them. The benefits are twofold: trees uptake and sequester carbon dioxide and they provide cooling shade for underserved neighborhoods in summer months. It’s a simple solution and a win-win. You can get involved by volunteering to help plant and prune the trees, or by donating.

The other program is called The Footprint Fund. Basically, this is a way to financially support energy savings for lower income people in our community. Climate Smart Missoula is working to accelerate this program now in part because promised federal funds have been clawed back. Namely, a one-million-dollar grant awarded to Missoula County that would have weatherized low-incomes homes, was up and running and then POOF – cancelled. So we need to fill some big gaps locally.

Individuals or businesses can donate to The Footprint Fund to offset their carbon footprint or just donate in whatever amount – no need to calculate your emissions. The money stays in our local community by going toward clean, energy-efficient upgrades or solar in lower income housing that otherwise have no other funding source. Climate Smart Missoula works with the Human Resource Council, among others, to identify local projects and their beneficiaries. These projects save energy, cut carbon emissions, and reduce power bills for these residents.

There is so much more that Climate Smart Missoula does – like working with builders and developers to build more sustainable buildings, like showing us the benefits of weaning ourselves off natural gas by electrifying our homes, like educating us on the dangers of wildfire smoke and excessive heat, and when funds allow, providing free HEPA air filters to those who can’t afford them. This is climate resiliency coupled with social justice. The federal government is on the wrong track, but we can show them what the right track looks like. Go to Climate Smart Missoula’s website, missoulaclimate.org, to learn, to volunteer, or to donate. Thank you!

How we can all Stand Up for Science

Saturday’s rally was one of many around the nation, from Boston and Miami to San Diego and Seattle, where hundreds came together in solidarity to agree that “Defending science in America is not partisan… no one is safe when the government guts science and research.”

Organizers are asking us to lean in and use our voices to help combat misinformation, reinforce that science is not partisan, and advocate for evidence-based policy.

Standing up for science means recognizing the truth of climate, environmental, and health crises facing our communities – and seizing the real solutions we have in front of us. Whether you feel inspired to get involved locally in climate solutions like those offered by Climate Smart Missoula and other local action groups, or you feel drawn to other channels of advocacy, standing up for science is critical to our public health, democracy and future.

Chris Brick served as science director for the Clark Fork Coalition for 16 years and sits on the board of Climate Smart Missoula. Climate Smart Missoula brings these Climate Connections columns to you several times per month. Learn more about our work and sign up for our e-newsletter at missoulaclimate.org.