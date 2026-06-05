Climate Connections: Are you prepared for wildfire smoke

Amy Cilimburg and Kerri Mueller

Whiplash weather might be the most apt description of our late spring and start to the summer—hot, cold, dry, sunny, wet and back to sunshine.

What might this portend for summer in western Montana? Fires? Smoke? Lovely days and nights?

Last year it felt like we dodged a bullet. Can we in 2026?

Either way, now is the time to prepare for wildfire smoke because Wildfire Smoke Ready Week is here, and we’ve a special event.

This Tuesday, June 9th we are excited to hear from the experts in this free public forum:

The 2026 Wildfire and Smoke Outlook: a panel discussion. Experts from the National Weather Service, Montana Climate Office, U.S. Forest Service, and FireSafe Flathead, and Climate Smart Glacier and Missoula will discuss everything from seasonal wildfire and smoke forecasts to long-term climate and wildfire trends, home and neighborhood wildfire preparedness, and ways to prepare for inevitable smoke.

This event is a simulcast panel – held in both Missoula and Kalispell - so we can share expertise across western Montana. No doubt fires and smoke are regional, and we’re all in this together.

Join us on 6/9 at 6pm at Missoula Public Library Cooper Rooms A & B. There’s even a virtual option (Zoom registration is here).

Our annual Wildfire Smoke Ready Week is earlier in the summer this year. This allows us, collectively, to have more time to prepare for whatever summer may bring. We’ll be on the airwaves, social media, and out and about tabling at the Missoula Public Library Monday - Thursday and at both Missoula Farmer’s Markets on Saturday. Details are here.

Regardless of the exact summer forecast, we know it’s best to get “Smoke Ready”.

Why do we care so much about smoke? Anyone who has experienced days of smoke knows. The air physically feels different. It’s laden with fine particulate matter and volatile organic chemicals. These components can cause a multitude of health effects, ranging from less severe (irritated eyes and nose, headaches, coughing) to more severe (reduced lung function, worsened asthma and COPD symptoms, and increased likelihood of heart attack and stroke, susceptibility to infectious disease, and hospitalizations and deaths.)

The most harmful ingredient in smoke is fine particulate matter that is 2.5 microns in diameter and smaller, known as PM 2.5 . These tiny particles can travel deep into your respiratory tract and even pass into the bloodstream, initiating a systemic inflammatory response, no matter how healthy you are.

While smoke is bad for everyone, children (babies to teenagers), older adults, pregnant people, people with heart and lung disease, and people who can’t avoid exposure, such as outdoor workers and people living outside, are at greater risk of health impacts. That’s a lot of people.

Amy Cilimburg and Kerri Mueller at the Missoula Public Library. Amy Cilimburg and Kerri Mueller at the Missoula Public Library. loading...

For those who can go indoors when smoke rolls in, that’s a great first step to protect your health. Unfortunately, smoke still makes its way inside our homes and businesses, entering via doors, windows, cracks, vents, and HVAC systems. The longer a smoke event drags on, the more smoke will move indoors.

The good news: the fine particles in smoke can be readily filtered from indoor air!

Here’s how we can all take measures to protect ours and our loved one’s health when smoke rolls in (see montanawildfiresmoke.org for more on all of these suggestions):

Prepare! Do you have a way to clean your indoor air? This is the time to get ready, and with the right filter, you can clean your indoor air. Here’s how to do this:

Use HEPA portable air cleaners. Have at least one air cleaner and keep it in the room where you spend the most time. Make sure it’s sized appropriately for that room - if it’s in a large room, you’ll need a pretty beefy air cleaner or more than one. Close doors and windows to that room and run the cleaner on the highest setting you find tolerable. Be sure to replace the filter when it gets dirty. You may need to change the filter more often than recommended during a smoke event.

Have at least one air cleaner and keep it in the room where you spend the most time. Make sure it’s sized appropriately for that room - if it’s in a large room, you’ll need a pretty beefy air cleaner or more than one. Close doors and windows to that room and run the cleaner on the highest setting you find tolerable. Be sure to replace the filter when it gets dirty. You may need to change the filter more often than recommended during a smoke event. Make your own air cleaner with a box fan and furnace filters . Have a 20” box fan and some duct tape? Use it to clean your indoor air! Get a high efficiency HVAC filter (ideally MERV 13 or higher). Attach the filter on the back of the box fan, and you’re set. A basic DIY fan/filter is good for a room that’s about 150 ft 2 . Check our website for more tips on how to build your own air cleaner. Note these devices are noisier than HEPA air cleaners.

. Have a 20” box fan and some duct tape? Use it to clean your indoor air! Get a high efficiency HVAC filter (ideally MERV 13 or higher). Attach the filter on the back of the box fan, and you’re set. A basic DIY fan/filter is good for a room that’s about 150 ft . Check our website for more tips on how to build your own air cleaner. Note these devices are noisier than HEPA air cleaners. For whole house filtration, upgrade the HVAC filter in your central air handler . Select the highest efficiency filter your home HVAC system can handle (ideally MERV 13 or higher, but MERV 11/12 will still help). Keep the fan running for continuous cleaning. Note that some central air systems may not be able to use high efficiency filters. If this is the case, use HEPA air cleaners or DIY fan/filters instead.

. Select the highest efficiency filter your home HVAC system can handle (ideally MERV 13 or higher, but MERV 11/12 will still help). Keep the fan running for continuous cleaning. Note that some central air systems may not be able to use high efficiency filters. If this is the case, use HEPA air cleaners or DIY fan/filters instead. For commercial HVAC systems, it isn’t as simple as upgrading the filter (although that’s an important first step!). Commercial HVAC systems have a lot of moving parts and functions that can let smoke indoors. Operators should follow ASHRAE’s guidelines: these and a companion EPA guide are readily available on our website here.

While we’re preparing to breathe safe, there’s still time to ensure your home is fire-safe. Consider “home hardening” to make the exterior of your home more resistant to fire. Find more information at www.mcfpa.org.

When we do find ourselves with smoke in the air there are simple ways to respond in order to protect your and your family’s health. In a follow up, we’ll share more details but here is the short list:

Know the outdoor air quality and look out for changing conditions. Check local air quality monitors at fire.airnow.gov Reduce outdoor activity levels. Keep N95 or KN95 respirator masks on hand for when you really need to be outside. Be fire safe! Do your part to avoid human-caused fires (put out that campfire!!). Take care of your mental health. Take advantage of the nice days. Reach out to friends or professionals to share your feelings and for help. Take climate action. Longer wildfire and smoke seasons can be scary and frustrating, and the best antidote is to find ways to get involved. Check out Climate Smart Missoula’s website and program offerings. No one can do everything, but everyone can do something is our mantra!

Above all, don’t despair. Although our summers bring fire and smoke, not every day or week is destined to be tough. The skies will indeed clear. And we know how to keep ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities healthy.

Amy Cilimburg is the executive director at Climate Smart Missoula. Kerri Mueller is an Air Quality Specialist with Missoula Public Health. They are lead sponsors of Wildfire Smoke Ready Week and MontanaWildfireSmoke.org.

This Climate Connections column is brought to you by Climate Smart Missoula two Fridays of every month. Learn more about our work, support our efforts, and sign up for our e-newsletter at missoulaclimate.org.