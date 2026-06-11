Viewpoint: Missoula’s collaborative spirit on display

Lara Salazar

Recently, both the Regional Director of the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Assistant Secretary of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development visited Missoula to tour and meet with local officials and service organizations. Like many state or federal visits, scheduling is quick, goals may be unclear, and outcomes are uncertain.

During these visits, we give facility tours, highlight innovative public-private partnerships, host roundtables with community leaders, and discuss the challenges we face. They give us the opportunity to showcase our collective work. Whether these visits result in funding opportunities or influence policy change, they always remind me why I am grateful to live in Missoula.

This community works hard to bring a range of voices and perspectives to the table to tackle big issues. Of course, not every workgroup succeeds. Difficult decisions are made with limited resources, and we don’t always share the same vision. What makes me proud is that we don’t let setbacks stop us, we welcome diverse perspectives, and our solutions are stronger because of it.

A key example we showcased during the most recent visits is the Watershed Navigation Center. Originally conceived by HomeWord, Missoula Housing Authority, and local government partners, it is a safe and welcoming space where guests access essential services, including medical and behavioral health care, to support them in securing or maintaining housing. Guests prepare for and find jobs, access food, and collaborate with teams to develop a plan to reach their goals.

This is an impressive group effort involving Partnership Health Center, the Poverello Center, Missoula Interfaith Collaborative, Missoula Job Service, Veterans Affairs, the Missoula County Community Justice Department, and the municipal courts, all working together to help people find stability amid difficult life circumstances.

Since opening in 2025, Watershed has supported over 200 Missoulians facing housing instability. Because the wait for housing can be lengthy, this often means providing support for months as individuals search for housing. In other cases, people need short-term assistance. For example, one individual came to us after losing their job and falling behind on rent. We connected them with resources to catch up on payments, find new employment, and keep their housing.

Another example is the Mobile Support Team. This is an innovative partnership between Partnership Health Center and the Missoula Fire Department, helping people experiencing behavioral health emergencies reduce emergency room visits, avoid unnecessary law enforcement interactions, and even stay out of jail. Since 2020, the team has grown to become a vital part of Missoula’s emergency response system.

I also want to highlight Resource Access Day. The Missoula Public Library leads this effort and brings together over 40 organizations, such as Montana Legal Services, the Poverello Center, Hope Rescue Mission, Summit Independent Living, Missoula Food Bank and Community Center, Missoula Public Health, and others, to provide housing support, legal assistance, immunizations, medical care, haircuts, clothing, free lunches, and more to community members in need.

There are also partnerships within our schools, initiatives addressing childcare needs, projects to build affordable housing, and collaborations to improve our public spaces. These efforts are what make Missoula so special.

Of course, like everyone, our community feels the impact of high gas prices, housing costs, unaffordable health insurance, and other national issues. Yet, when I look at the people who live here—our friends, neighbors, and leaders—I feel hopeful. I know that even if we don’t all agree on everything, we will keep finding creative ways to work together to improve our community and the lives of the people who call Missoula home.

Lara Salazar, CEO, Partnership Health Center

Partnership Health Center (PHC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) serving Missoula County, providing primary, dental, and behavioral healthcare, as well as pharmacy services. Services are offered on a sliding fee scale to make healthcare accessible and affordable for everyone, regardless of income or insurance coverage. Everyone is welcome at PHC, and no one is denied care due to an inability to pay. Each year, PHC cares for 18,000 patients. To learn more, visit partnershiphealthcenter.org.