Community Medical welcomes first baby of 2025

(Missoula Current) Within the first hour of the New Year, one local hospital delivered its first baby of 2025.

Missoula's Community Medical Center said Alexander was born to Jenny and Tyler at 12:47 a.m. He tipped the scale at 6 pounds and 9 ounces and measured 19.5 inches.

“We are so excited to welcome our newest family member,” said Jenny. “Thank you to Dr. Fausett, the nurses and staff at Community Medical Center for taking such great care of us and making our family feel special.”