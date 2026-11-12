Viewpoint: Community Foundation Week reminds us to give

Mary Rutherford

In Montana, the fields stretch wide, and the sense of community runs deep. We all strive to do well enough on the farm, in the office, or wherever our careers take us so that we can leave something behind. Of course, we want our families set up for success, but wouldn’t it be nice to do something for the places that gave us so much?

Nov. 12-18 is Community Foundation Week, when we celebrate the work of community foundations and their collaborative, innovative approach to addressing local needs. More than 900 community foundations across the U.S. distribute billions of dollars each year.

In Montana, community foundations have a profound impact. At the Montana Community Foundation, we support the work of local community foundations. Since our founding in 1988, we have reinvested more than $137.5 million in Montana through scholarships, grants, and programs that improve the place we all call home. We also partner with 45 local community foundations that inject more than $1 million into their communities each year.

Across Montana, local community foundations turn generosity into action. In Lincoln County, $80,000 in grants supports health and well-being, young people, and an animal shelter. Columbus Community Foundation raised more than $169,000 for grants and scholarships, while Jefferson Valley Community Foundation raised more than $40,000 to launch a scholarship fund for students pursuing trades and other nontraditional education. Powell County Community Foundation supported repairs to a school pool. These efforts reflect what community foundations do best: bringing neighbors together, responding to needs close to home, and building a foundation for the future.

This week also coincides with National Philanthropy Day on Nov. 15, when we honor donors, volunteers, businesses, and youth who give their time, talent, and treasure to nonprofit organizations. It’s a time to highlight how collective giving funds education, affordable housing, the arts, and healthcare and supports underserved populations. It’s also a time to reflect on the meaning of giving and to encourage others to get involved in charitable work.

For many, when they think of foundations or philanthropy, they think of the Rockefellers and Carnegies; in Montana, we think of the Washingtons. These legacies are incredible, but by partnering with community foundations, we can all create a better future for the places we love.

In Montana, an estimated $37 billion will transition between generations by 2030. This gives us a historic opportunity to harness some of these resources and invest them locally to ensure our communities thrive now and into the future.

If we all set aside just 5% of this, it would total about $1.85 billion. That sum could create lasting endowments that generate $83 million annually for charitable organizations, schools, and local initiatives.

At the Montana Community Foundation, we encourage everyone to Strive for 5. If each of us leaves just 5% of our assets or estate to our community’s endowment, we can collectively make a meaningful, lasting impact and ensure that our children, grandchildren, friends, and neighbors flourish for generations to come.

This isn’t just about the wealthy. Each of us can help shape the future of the place we call home. Local community foundations bring the generosity of neighbors together to meet local needs and create lasting opportunities. Whatever the size of our gifts, together we can leave a legacy that strengthens our communities for generations.

Think about the places you love in your community, or even the things you wish it had. With support from all of us through our local community foundations, we can ensure those places have what they need to grow and to help build a brighter future across Montana.

Mary Rutherford is President & Chief Executive Officer of the Montana Community Foundation. At the Montana Community Foundation, we help you shape Montana’s future through giving. Founded in 1988, MCF manages more than $247 million in assets and administers more than 1,000 philanthropic funds and 1,000 planned gifts. Since its founding, MCF has reinvested more than $137.5 million in Montana through scholarships, grants, and programs. Learn more at www.mtcf.org.