Community Medical Center in Missoula opens new Heart Center

(Missoula Current) Community Medical Center on Thursday cut the ribbon on its new Heart Center, officially opening the $18 million facility.

The new wing covers 19,000 square feet and includes two Cath labs, eight pre-operation and recovery bays and 12 outpatient rooms, along with additional office space.

The project broke ground in March 2023 and was buoyed by a $17.9 million investment from Lifepoint Health.

Dr. Matt Weiss, a cardiologist and Community, said heart disease remains the world's leading cause of death.

“As a preventive cardiologist, it saddens me to know that 50% of people who had a heart attack didn’t know they were at risk,” said Weiss. “We’re here to help people live healthier lives. This new facility will enable us to care for more people in need of preventive and urgent heart care.”

The new Heart Center. The new Heart Center. loading...

The Heart Center represents a partnership between Community Medical Center and Billings Clinic to provide outpatient cardiology services. It also provides diagnostic cardiology and other treatment options for coronary artery disease.

Greg Cook, the hospital's CEO, said the new Heart Center was needed to meet the needs of an aging population.

“Montana’s retirement-age population has grown since 2000 and is expected to continue growing through 2030,” he said. “As we look to the future, Community Medical Center is committed to ensuring we expand access to services, technology and healthcare professionals to meet the needs of our community.”