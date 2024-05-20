Community medical names new chief nurse, operations officer

(Missoula Current) Community Medical Center filled two leadership positions last week, including a chief nursing officer and a chief operating officer.

Hollie Nagel will head nursing and Sandy Leggett will oversee operations, the hospital said in a statement.

“I am thrilled to fill these critical leadership roles with such strong nursing leaders,” said hospital CEO Bob Gomes. “Their experience, collaborative vision for the future and their passion for Community Medical Center will benefit our staff and the Missoula community.”

Nagel joined CMC in 2018 as director of quality risk management and also has served as senior director of nursing operations and as the ethics and compliance officer.

In 2023, she led the hospital's women and newborns team. She is a registered nurse certified in inpatient obstetrics and a certified professional in patient safety.

Leggett also brings executive experience to the hospital. During her time at CMC, she has worked closely with nursing leaders and the senior leadership team to focus on patient safety, nursing union relations, and creating a culture where people “choose to work and receive care.”

Dr. Bonnie Stephens, the hospital's chief medical officer, described the two as a good fit for CMC.

“I am so impressed with their knowledge, leadership, and genuine care for our patients and staff. They have earned the respect of our physicians and employees, and we are looking forward to working with them to lead the hospital forward,” said Stephens.