(Missoula Current) Aquablation therapy used to treat lower urinary tract symptoms due to an enlarged prostate is now being offered in Missoula, Community Medical Center said this week.

Prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH, is a non-cancerous condition where the prostate has grown to be larger than normal. As the prostate grows and becomes larger, it may constrict the urethra, making it difficult to urinate, the hospital said.

Ultimately the condition can weaken the bladder and create difficulty emptying. One in two men between the age of 51 and 60 have BPH, and the incidence increases every decade of life.

Unfortunately, it is the reality of aging for most men, the hospital said.

“Aquablation provides both significant, long-lasting symptom relief with a low risk to their sexual function and continence,” said urologist, Dr. Jeff Redshaw. “Aquablation is an image-guided surgical robot that uses a heat-free water-jet to remove excess prostate tissue, in place of heat or manual resection which increase the risk of complications.”

If left untreated, BPH can cause significant health problems, including irreversible bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones and incontinence, the hospital said.

Current, BPH treatments often force men to choose between procedures with a high degree of symptom relief, but potential for irreversible complications such as incontinence, erectile dysfunction or ejaculatory dysfunction.

Given the choices, many men have simply delayed treatment, according to the hospital. It added that Medicare and many of the major national private insurance companies cover the procedure for their patients.

To find out if you are a candidate for Aquablation therapy, speak with your primary care provider or visit CommunityMed.org/Aquablation to find a urologist.