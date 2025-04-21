City planning two commuter trails in greater Mullan area

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) With an agreement in place, the city and its engineering partner will begin the design and eventual bidding of more than one mile of new trail in the greater Mullan area.

The $347,000 engineering contract with DJ&A also covers the approval process with the Montana Department of Transportation.

“We ran an internal cost estimate based on the agreed-upon scope of work and came within 2% of DJ&A's submitted price,” said Brandt Dahlen with Public Works. “This covers two separate paths planned over two years.”

The project will construct a trail along Mullan Road from Reserve Street to Mary Jane Boulevard. The other will place a trail along Flynn Lane from Siren Road to Camden Street.

“The plan is to construct the Flynn path in 2026 and the Mullan path in 2027,” said Brandt.

Teh planned pathways. Teh planned pathways. loading...

The city secured a Transportation Alternatives Grant last year to fund most of the construction costs, which are currently estimated at around $2 million for 1.3 miles of new trail.

The grant requires a local match. Brandt said that funding – roughly $287,000 – will be drawn from the Sxwtpqyen Special Transportation Impact Fees.

“I think the intent is to use asphalt, but that could change in the design process,” Brandt said. “It has to meet Parks and Recreation standards, since they're the ones who will be maintaining these paths.”