Viewpoint: A wish-list for the new Congress

Chris Servheen

Now that the election is over, here are some suggestions for the new Congress to accomplish starting on day one in 2027:

1.⁠ ⁠Reassert Congress’ exclusive Constitutional power to declare war and end this nonsense in Iran.

2.⁠ ⁠Immediately repeal all the harmful Trump tariffs.

3.⁠ ⁠Restore the health care subsidies Trump and the Republicans eliminated to give billionaires tax cuts. Effective immediately.

4.⁠ ⁠Fully release every word of the Epstein files.

5.⁠ ⁠Outlaw all political gerrymandering.

Fully fund NIH, CDC, NSF and investments in science, health and disease research so America remains a global leader in health care and in science and technology.

7.⁠ ⁠Pass anti-corruption legislation outlawing stock/crypto profiteering while in office for all members of Congress, all cabinet-level officials, and the President and his family.

8.⁠ Reimpose all sanctions on Russia. Apologize to Ukraine. Nationalize Starlink and ensure U.S. military policy can never again be subject to the whims of a self-centered private citizen.

Impeach Hegseth, RFK, Russel Vought (the unelected shadow President), Kash Patel and every other corrupt member of this administration. Work every day for the American people instead of working for special interests, corporate campaign contributors and billionaires.

Chris Servheen lives in Missoula.