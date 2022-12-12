A&E Design names new construction project manager

A&E Design this week named a new construction project manager in Pete Mahood.

Mahood, who relocated to Montana with his family from North Carolina two years ago, has a deep background in architecture, construction and project management. He'll support the work of A&E Design in its own work rooted in architecture, design, historic preservation and graphic design.

Mahood, who originates from Pennsylvania, holds an Associate of Specialized Technology from Pennsylvania’s Triangle Institute of Technology. His career path was informed by his father, who worked for an architecture firm in his hometown, where Mahood also worked as a project manager.

After 20 years working in Raleigh, North Carolina, in general contracting and for various architectural firms, Mahood relocated to Montana in 2020 with his wife and two children.

Based in Kalispell, Mahood joins a team of more than 80 at A&E Design, serving Montana and the Northwest with offices in Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell and in Seattle, Washington.