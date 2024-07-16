The undersigned members of the Missoula City Council strongly condemn the July 13th attack on former President Trump.

This abhorrent assassination attempt is a grave and alarming reminder of the destructive potential of political violence. In a nation founded on principles of democratic discourse, respect for all individuals, and the peaceful resolution of differences, such an act is a stark violation of our core values.

We are thankful that former President Trump has survived this attack and we wish him a swift and complete recovery. Our deepest condolences go out to the families of the innocent victims and those wounded in the attack, and our gratitude is extended to the Secret Service agents, First Responders, and local law enforcement whose courage and swift actions prevented further tragedy.

This appalling act underscores the urgent need for all Americans to unequivocally reject and condemn political violence.

The undersigned feel compelled to step foot into national politics in this instance due to the gravity of this heinous attack and to speak out in defense of our democratic principles and the safety of our public figures.

Councilman Bob Campbell; Councilwoman Sierra Farmer; Councilwoman Sandra Vasecka; Councilman Daniel Carlino