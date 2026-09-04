County adopts final budget, cites decrease in property taxes

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Most residential property owners across Missoula County will pay less in county taxes this year, even as the county's budget increases by roughly 3.2%.

Commissioners said that increase remains below the current rate of inflation of 3.5%.

“This is a prudent budget. It's a restrained budget,” said Commissioner Dave Strohmaier. “This will result in a tax decrease for many, many residential property owners in Missoula County.”

The county unveiled its preliminary budget last month pending the value of newly taxable properties, which increased this cycle. The final budget was adopted on Thursday evening.

County CAO Chris Lounsbury said several changes were made to the budget since its preliminary unveiling last month. That includes funding for tasers at the sheriff's department and an increase in hours for two positions at the Clerk and Treasurers office.

It also includes one additional mill to fund repairs at the Missoula County Detention Center.

“The detention facility is about 28 years old now with copper plumbing and unfortunately that's begun to fail,” said Lounsbury. “The request was for commissioners to add one mill of funding to fund debt service to allow us to completely replace the hot and cold, as well as recirculating water lines, within the facility.”

Other cost driving this years budget include a 6% increase in healthcare costs on top of last year's 10% increase. Personnel costs have also climbed, several voter-approved levies remain in effect, and inflationary costs stand at 3.5%.

Still, county officials said they will levy 260.5 mills this year, down from 270.4 mills last year. Broken down and the owner of a median-priced home of $576,000 within the city will pay $992 in county taxes – a decrease of $103. The same home outside the city limits will pay $1,213, which is also down by $132.

Lounsbury said commissioners could by law levy more but chose not to this year.

“The county isn't levying its full authority this year,” said Lounsbury. “We are not levying an additional 4.3 mills of county authority for county-only mills. That equates to $702,000 we are not levying this year. On the countywide, it's over 3 mills, which is about $1.1 million in unlevied tax authority this year.”

Some however still criticized the county's budget as too big and funding unnecessary items. Former legislator and county resident Brad Tschida said growth in the county's budget will impact vulnerable residents.

“I find it interesting that supposedly we're going to see a decrease in the taxes against our home when the the budget is increasing,” he said. “There's a ripple effect on people in Missoula County, especially those on a fixed income. Eminent domain through taxation, people are going to be forced out of their homes.”

County officials pushed back on Tschida's comment.

“I can understand your frustration,” said Commissioner Josh Slotnick. “But it's hard to object to someone receiving a $148 reduction in their property taxes. I'm not seeing this as unconscionable. I'm seeing this as a good thing.”