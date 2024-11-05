Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Voter turnout has been strong heading up to Election Day, and the scramble was on Tuesday for those still looking to vote.

Roughly 54% of ballots had been returned statewide, but many are still looking to cast a vote before polls close at 8 p.m.

Long lines were reported at the Missoula County Elections Office, and officials are asking voters who are simply dropping off a ballot to do so at one of several locations to avoid crowding at the elections center.

“We're seeing a lot of traffic at the Elections Center with people registering to vote,” said county communications manager Allison Franz. “We are trying to get the message out that people should drop off their absentee ballots at one of the other locations instead of at the Elections Center.”

The locations include a drive-through drop-off at the fairgrounds on South Russell next to the YMCA. It also includes a drop-off location at McCormick Park.

Ballots can also be returned at any one of the county's polling stations.

Unlike years past when election officials release returns to waiting media, state law has changed. Because of that change, election results take longer to manifest.

“State law now requires counties to upload election results to the Secretary of State's website before releasing them locally,” Franz said. “State law also now requires counties to continue tabulating ballots on Election Day until all of them have been counted, with no breaks.”

Those who are in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.